Eric Merkley on Why We're Polarized in Canada

It’s Canada Day and many of us are reflecting on our nation and where we are at. We know that we are more divided than ever, but how did we get here? My guest on the program today has just written a book on political polarization in the country. He says the roots of our divisions run deep — and the consequences are dire.

Eric Merkley is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Toronto, and director of the Policy, Elections, and Representation Lab. His new book is Polarization, Eh? The Causes and Consequences of Affective Polarization in Canada.

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Eric Merkley is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.