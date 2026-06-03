Full Press: How 'Mass Graves' Became Canada's Biggest Journalism Failure

SHANNON VANRAES/Getty Images

The big news in Canada this week has been The Globe and Mail editorial board’s admission that the industry and the paper bungled the unmarked graves story from 2021 — that this in fact constituted a journalistic failure.

In light of this, I am bringing you an episode of my media criticism podcast with The Hub, Full Press, from last week, which took stock of how we in the Canadian media got this story so wrong. This is an especially important conversation, now that the Senate human rights committee has voted to criminalize residential school denialism, with a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Share

Thanks for listening, and thank you to The Hub for giving me permission to re-air this episode. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.