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One of the main reasons I read memoir is for the human capacity to change. Again and again, I return to road-to-Damascus narratives with an arc of struggle and reckoning, followed by flashes of clarity. I read for this sense of transformation — a dynamic that’s often especially pronounced at the end of life. So I found Gloria Steinem’s latest memoir surprising. An Unexpected Life, out last week, is a swan song for the celebrated journalist and feminist icon, who passed away on September 2 at the age of 92. Yet it is short on introspection and insight.

The New York Times bestseller is organized into six essay-length chapters, on the gifts of adversity, encounters with famous people (including James Baldwin, Simone de Beauvoir and bell hooks), the pitfalls of patriarchal societies, Indigenous wisdom, cultivating hope, and “lessons of a long life.” As a book, it lacks an overarching theme, reading more like a collection of political speeches than a work of biography.

Any life as long as Steinem’s must include some regrets and it is striking that next to none are revealed. The exception is a standard Second Wave sentiment — “I spent way too much time doing what was expected of me, and not enough doing what I loved” — coupled with an admission that, before she realized she didn’t have to marry, she put it off for years, thus leading “a temporary life.”

It’s also interesting that no long-held positions are reconsidered here. Nor are there any attempts to grapple with the criticisms she faced during her many years in the public eye, most significantly around her collaboration with the CIA in the late 1950s and early 1960s, her celebrity status, and her loyalty to the Democratic Party establishment, including her New York Times defence of Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

But perhaps An Unexpected Life’s most curious omission, and certainly the most relevant for younger feminists, is Steinem’s lack of engagement with the downsides of the feminism she helped foster. Namely that it tends to lionize workplace participation and minimize marriage and motherhood — and that women aren’t happier for it. According to Wharton researchers, women’s well-being has declined since the 1970s, and this drop is “pervasive across demographic groups and industrialized countries.” But if Steinem was aware of the “paradox of declining female happiness,” one wouldn’t know it reading this book.

“Interdependence can be dangerous for women because it’s easy to confuse with codependence,” Steinem insists in her new memoir. “We’re waiting to get to a place where we can become interdependent with other human beings without giving up ourselves. We are waiting to give birth to ourselves.”

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I was probably ten years old when I first saw A Bunny’s Tale, the 1985 TV movie about Steinem’s 1963 breakout reporting on the Playboy Club, where she went undercover, exposing labour violations. I admired her guts, her toughness (and yes, her glamour). In my tween years, I was a religious reader of Sassy, a Gen X version of Steinem’s Ms. magazine. By my mid-twenties, I too had become a journalist.

In my thirties, working as an editor at a women’s magazine, I was assigned to cover Steinem’s 2011 appearance at the Canadian Women’s Foundation breakfast in Toronto. I can’t recall if I briefly met her that day or if I was just seated close enough to her that it felt like I did. I do remember being impressed. She was quick-witted and charismatic, self-assured and elegant. At 77, still vibrant and full of energy.

In retrospect, I wish I’d listened more closely to what she was saying. Revisiting her speech some fifteen years later, I can see that her talk was laser-focused on personal freedom. Hers was a feminism of autonomy, individuality, self-actualization. It had much to say about independence but almost nothing to say about interdependence. And while she championed women’s right to choose when and whether to have children, of family life she said only, “We have a record number of billions of people on this earth right now — it is a human load this planet cannot continue to carry.”

If I’d paid closer attention that day, I might have saved myself some anguish. As it was, it took me until the lead-up to my fortieth birthday to see that “giving birth to ourselves” was going to be a fool’s errand.

I loved my work but I didn’t like my life very much. To further my career, I’d moved to a city where I had no family and few friends. I worked long hours and came home to an empty apartment. Weekends and holidays left me at loose ends. Without partnering or putting down roots or raising kids (or even getting a dog), there was nobody else to think about, and little shape to my life. There were no milestones to celebrate, no way of differentiating one stage from another. I knew my window for having a family was closing, and I couldn’t comprehend how I’d allowed that to happen.

Thinking through all of this, I made a radio documentary, 39, for the national CBC show The Sunday Edition. In it, I talked about our always-on work culture, about the irreconcilable tug-of-war between office and home that I observed in working mom friends, about the lack of cultural awareness around the limits of fertility. About the fact that trying to have a professional life, a marriage and children concentrated way too many life events in a woman’s early thirties. I spoke about the pain of having reached the end of my fertile years, with no partner in sight. And how it had slowly sank in that while I may yet meet someone I wanted to build a life with — as I in fact did — I would never become a mother.

I would never feel a life growing within me. I would never give birth. I would never breathe in that milky newborn scent. I would never tuck my toddler in at night with stories and songs. I would never pick up my kindergartener from the first day of school. I would never take my third grader trick-or-treating, or hear my fifth grader crack jokes on the way home from a sports practice. Never teach my teenager to make my signature lasagna or the chocolate chip cookies I’d been making for the past 25 years. Never cheer at a high school graduation. Never welcome adult children home for the holidays, or attend their weddings. Never become a grandmother. Never be an old woman surrounded by children and grandchildren.

The chain of life had been broken. Somehow, I had broken it. The grief was enormous.

This was not something people wanted to hear, at least not in the progressive circles I occupied. So it should come as no surprise that I struggled with how to wrap up my documentary. Casting about, adrift, in need of guidance, I looked to older feminists, and specifically to Steinem’s bestselling 2015 memoir My Life on the Road, which had just come out. The book recounts Steinem’s footloose existence, living out of a suitcase, perpetually heading off on the next journey, returning to the same Upper East Side Manhattan brownstone she’d lived in since 1968.

Steinem’s adventurousness appealed to me. But in attempting to adopt it, I missed some key details. First, I was not wealthy. Steinem’s lifestyle was hardly practical for a self-supporting, rank-and-file journalist eking out a living in a collapsing industry. Second, I was not famous. I was unlikely to be inundated with invitations to jet-set around and mingle with the world’s most fascinating people. Third, I was ill-suited to that level of exertion anyway. I did not possess the levels of physical stamina that Steinem apparently enjoyed throughout her life. And truth be told, I preferred hanging around the house, reading and writing and cooking meals for loved ones. Especially as I settled into middle age.

I’m embarrassed to tell you, then, that I concluded my documentary by doubling down on a liberal feminist ethos of freedom. I honestly couldn’t figure out what else to do. I moved back across Canada, back to my West Coast hometown, in a misguided quest for adventure. Once there, in a CBC interview about the 39 documentary, I praised My Life on the Road. I wrote to Steinem, too, sending her my radio documentary and interview, and thanking her for providing a road map for single childless women. At the time, I did not grasp that the subtext of my documentary — that my generation of women had been sold a false bill of goods — was not likely to land with Steinem.

Even so, her office sent a kind note: “Thank you so much for writing to Gloria and sharing your current experiences. Thank you as well for sharing these links, Gloria is always interested in hearing current issues other women are facing. She sends her encouragement and hope!”

It would be years before I realized that it was not Steinem’s intrepid lifestyle that I’d been drawn to, but rather the stable home she returned to — the 1880s brownstone.

The documentary did well; it was a finalist at the New York Festivals radio awards and earned praise from peers. But I was doing less well. I wasn’t having much luck building the kind of life I wanted. My debut book, Lean Out: A Meditation on the Madness of Modern Life, took me back on the road. Writing it helped me realize once and for all that my answer lay in home, in family, in community — in connection.

It turned out to be a strange moment to embrace interdependence. Lean Out was published the week we all went into lockdown and into a prolonged and profound isolation. I was back in Toronto, staying with friends thankfully, but back on the hamster wheel of overwork. A skepticism of progressive narratives, initially sparked by my midlife crisis, had only deepened with #MeToo, and then with the pandemic and the cultural explosions of 2020.

All of this is to say that in 2021, when I picked up Boomers: The Men and Women Who Promised Freedom and Delivered Disaster, it was with an open mind.

In the book’s introduction, the American writer Helen Andrews delivered a fatal blow to my belief system. “For all their claims to be women’s greatest liberators, it would be hard to convince an impartial observer that boomer feminism has left women better off when one in five white women are on antidepressants,” Andrews wrote. “Feminism, for the boomers, mostly meant channelling women into paid employment on an unprecedented scale. Women have always worked, but never in American history did women outnumber men in the labor force until January 2020. Boomers promised that employment was the only way for women to be fulfilled and independent, when any socialist could have told them that there is no one more dependent than a wage worker.”

I was floored. “You didn’t have to be a socialist to guess that 1970s feminism wasn’t going to work out well, just a decent observer of the psychology of the leading feminists,” Andrews continued. “Gloria Steinem had good personal reasons for considering the nuclear family a trap. Her father was a ne’er-do-well hustler, practically a con man, and her fragile mother spent long stretches of her life institutionalized both before and after their divorce. This gave young Gloria such an abhorrence of domesticity that in her first two decades as a political organizer she never spent longer than eight days at home before setting off on the road again. This is not how most women want to live.”

It would be difficult to overstate the impact that that one paragraph had — and would continue to have — on my worldview.

I immediately flipped through a mental catalogue of Second Wave feminists. Kate Millet had an alcoholic father who beat her and then, when she was 14, abandoned the family to poverty. Germaine Greer documented her family struggles in Daddy, We Hardly Knew You. (“Two less appealing creatures than Reg and Peggy Greer, as seen through their daughter’s eyes, would be hard to imagine,” the Los Angeles Times noted in a review.) Shulamith Firestone’s own childhood left her so scarred that she battled mental illness and died alone in her New York apartment, likely from starvation, not to be discovered for weeks.

All had had unusually troubled upbringings. All had, it seems, extrapolated their early experiences to the female experience as a whole — offering solutions that, no surprise, did not replicate family life.

None of them had children.

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As Andrews points out in Boomers, Gloria Steinem’s childhood was particularly harrowing. She spent her early years following her itinerant father around the country, a trailer hitched to their car, missing school, as her mother suffered a series of nervous breakdowns. “I can see that my self in the present is still trying to rescue myself from the past,” Steinem reflects in An Unexpected Life. “I spent some of my young years looking into lighted windows and thinking: Everybody has a home but me.”

In possibly her strongest essay, 1983’s “Ruth’s Song (Because She Could Not Sing It),” Steinem chronicles the period after her father left. From the age of ten to seventeen, Steinem and her mother Ruth lived alone, mostly in an East Toledo family farmhouse that overlooked a freeway. It was so dilapidated Steinem was ashamed to bring school friends home. And Ruth was so mentally ill that she was sometimes found wandering the streets in a nightdress. Her daily care fell to Steinem. “I think I was greatly influenced by growing up as the caregiver for my ill mother,” she writes in An Unexpected Life, “and I didn’t want to be responsible for another human being again.”

Such experiences also caused Steinem to take an extremely pessimistic position on marriage. In 1973, she famously told a newspaper that marriage was an “unconstitutional contract with one party having the financial responsibilities and the other charged with providing domestic and sexual services.” Although she “grew up envying traditional families,” her view on that too soured. “I saw women’s conventional choices celebrated in movies, but not reflected in my own experience,” she admits in An Unexpected Life.

Her own mother Ruth had been an outgoing newspaper reporter before becoming incapacitated during marriage and motherhood. Is it any wonder that Steinem drew conclusions from this and fled?

Indeed, in 1957, at the age of 22, Steinem skipped town. Learning she’d won a fellowship overseas, she slipped her engagement ring under her fiancé’s pillow and boarded a flight to London, where she awaited a visa for India. While in the UK, she discovered she was pregnant and had an abortion. “You must promise me two things,” the doctor told her at the time. “First, you will not tell anyone my name. Second, you will do what you want to do with your life.” That second promise became her North Star. So much so that Steinem dedicated My Life on the Road to the doctor.

Longing for family life, I had wound up seeking direction from a woman who’d spent a lifetime escaping it. That is my mistake to own. And I own it.

There’s a telling passage in An Unexpected Life, when Steinem writes about taking a trip home to her old East Toledo neighbourhood “after years of fear and avoidance.” She reflects: “Everyone has a memory or place that holds childhood demons.” But surely that’s not the case. Nobody grows up in a perfect home, it’s true. But certainly few grow up as Steinem did, impoverished, neglected, alone in a house overrun by rats, the caretaker of a mentally ill single mother.

Steinem was clearly an outlier. And in more ways than one. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Steinem, actually, is that she emerged from this nightmarish beginning to lead a productive, fulfilling life. She did not appear to suffer from addictions or depression or self-pity. “I learned I could survive almost anything,” she reflects in her final memoir, “including a sad mother who was called the Crazy Lady of the neighborhood.” Steinem did not seem to dwell on her past, or ruminate on the hardships she’d suffered. Nor did she hide them. What she did was get up every day and march out into the wider world — and, especially as a community organizer, try to make other’s peoples lives better.

It’s worth pointing out that she ultimately did get married, at the age of 66, to the British environmentalist David Bale. “We wouldn’t have got married if he hadn’t needed a visa,” she told The Guardian in 2011. “We loved each other, we wanted to be together, but we wouldn’t have legally married if it hadn’t been that he still had a British passport.” Then she went on to reveal something interesting: “We discovered that he liked to travel with me, and after an event [a speech on campus], he would have 500 young women around him, all so relieved to see that you can be a feminist and have a relationship with a man.” Tragically, Bale died of cancer several years later. One can’t help but wonder: how might Steinem’s thinking on marriage have evolved if her husband had lived?

As it was, though, she spent much of her old age the way she’d spent her youth: single and on the move. After the pandemic, though, she stayed put in Manhattan, convening groups in her living room. Towards the end of her life, Steinem wrote that she was “happier than I ever imagined I could be.” By all accounts, her circle was wide, encompassing friends and colleagues and former love interests, as well as the legions of younger women she mentored. She apparently died surrounded by those who loved her. I can’t find any indication that she was lonely or isolated. She appears to have lived the life she wanted to live. In doing so, there’s no question that she paved the way for others like her to chart unconventional paths.

But not all women are like Steinem. In fact, most of us are not. And I cannot escape the conclusion that she died without confronting that fact — at least publicly. Just as Steinem’s childhood is not one most women share, her adult life was not one most women could, or would want to, emulate. Steinem is the exception, not the rule.

Most women want family. Most of us want to marry — usually men, but also women — or else we want longterm domestic partnerships. Most of us want to care for children, if not biological children then stepchildren, or adopted children, or cherished nieces and nephews. Most of us want enduring family ties. Almost none of us want a life without them.

“Aside from happy love affairs that usually turned into friendships, there might seem from the outside to be too little family in my life,” Steinem allows in An Unexpected Life. “But, actually, there is a loving and satisfying feeling in shared experiences and shared goals.”

If Steinem had no regrets — if she didn’t need transformation — we shouldn’t demand it of her. But how could she miss that so many other women do? There’s nothing wrong with leading a single, childless, work-focused life. But building a mass movement around this was pure folly. If there’s fault to be found here, it’s in Steinem’s inability to recognize that.

I will admit to feeling a little badly, writing all of this. I do understand that in Steinem’s youth, women couldn’t even have a credit card, let alone a career. And obviously I still care about career, too, otherwise I wouldn’t be writing this. There are many ways in which my life owes a debt to Steinem’s and I’m not entirely lacking in gratitude. But I will note that when I saw her speak in Toronto in 2011, she rejected the idea that we owed her any such thing. “Gratitude never radicalized anybody,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t walk around saying, ‘Thank you for the vote.’ No, I got mad on my own behalf.”

Steinem fully expected the next generation to set our sights on the future, focusing not on our Boomer predecessors but on the Gen Z women coming up behind us — who, incidentally, are miserable. I’d like to think Steinem would agree with me on this: for their sake, we should be honest about what we got wrong.

“There is nothing more basic or radical than telling the truth,” she writes in An Unexpected Life. And that is what I have been trying to do.