Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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Tara Houle's avatar
Tara Houle
Oct 2

Thank you Tara for this brilliant essay. It's the best I've read on Steinem and appreciate your frankness and honesty. One thing though I'd like for you to explore is this comment: "I will admit to feeling a little badly, writing all of this. I do understand that in Steinem’s youth, women couldn’t even have a credit card, let alone a career." These two points are merely a myth. Many women had their own credit card - single, widowed or married - and many had careers. I encourage you to read this terrific piece by Janice Fiamengo, a Canadian, former staunch feminist, who's rather brilliant and challenges various notions that so many take on face value, simply because the narrative sounds right. This was a great piece outlining how these beliefs surrounding women and credit cards, and careers, is blatantly false https://substack.com/home/post/p-175033229?selection=51b59ca0-3e82-4555-ab43-7f4c3446219c#:~:text=%E2%80%9CCredit%20cards%20might%20seem%20like%20an%20inescapable%20part%20of%20everyday%20life%2C%20but%20it%20wasn%E2%80%99t%20long%20ago%20that%20half%20the%20population%20wasn%E2%80%99t%20allowed%20to%20have%20one. Another thing I'll quickly mention is to look at Dolly Parton's life and perhaps compare her outcomes to Steinem's: both feminists in their own right (Dolly was quiet, Steinem was loud), yet I believe Parton did so much more for women, and men, by establishing her Literacy Foundation. Her belief that everyone has the right to read, and how she did get adults reading again, has done so much more to make meaningful changes in people's lives, and breaking the cycle of poverty once and for all in so many families, by enabling young and single mums, and fathers, to read, and make significant changes in their lives. All Steinem did was create pink ghettos. Anyways, love your work, thank you for sharing.

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Art Johnston's avatar
Art Johnston
Oct 2Edited

As always, I love your writing and your clear, original thinking--and you ability to express that. Thank you.

You say: "in family, in community — in connection". As I get older I also understand more about family and how it makes us human and responsible. I was married, unfortunately was divorced. But I remarried, but unfortunately my wife died four years ago. My son and step-daughter saved me when I thought I would die from grieve.

But have two children and two step children. All wonderful. My step-daughter had her baby 2 months ago, my son's girlfriend had a baby 10 days ago, my step-son's wife is due in one month. (pregnancy is contagious! and human!) So I'm a grandfather and my extended family is amazing, and I'm even knitting my grandkids clothes (not sure my daughters really want that style...).

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