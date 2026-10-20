stellalevi/Getty Images

When I was a radio producer at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, I interviewed the American journalist Amanda Ripley for her book High Conflict, an investigation into intractable conflict and why it’s so hard to break out of. While doing research for that interview, I discovered Amanda’s landmark essay for Solutions Journalism, Complicating the Narratives (CTN), a thoughtful guide to reporting on controversial issues in polarized times.

The timing could not have been better for me. I strongly suspected that the legacy media was not doing a good job of covering the volatile era we were living through. I worried that we were representing a narrow range of viewpoints, and that, in so doing, we were missing important nuances — and, in some cases, getting whole stories wrong.

I ultimately resigned from the CBC, ending my contract a year early and publishing my reasons for leaving. The post went viral, leading to an online pile-on and media hit pieces. The experience proved instructive. It heightened my curiosity about the dynamics at play, and deepened my desire to understand how the press might overcome them. I launched a newsletter and podcast dedicated to finding out.

In the early days of Lean Out I reached out to Amanda for an interview; in the years since, her thinking has continued to have a big influence on my approach.

I am certainly not the only one. The CTN essay has had such an impact that Solutions Journalism has developed an entire training program around it. (Amanda and the former head of Solutions Journalism’s CTN program, Hélène Biandudi Hofer, went on to found Good Conflict to further that work in the culture at large, assisting non-profits, corporate teams, educators, and elected officials.)

All of this is to explain why I was thrilled when the Toronto Public Library invited me to interview Solutions Journalism’s Julia Hotz about her book, The Connection Cure, for an event this past summer. When Julia later asked me to deliver a guest lecture to a training session for CTN trainers, of course I said yes.

The tool kit for CTN is made up of four pillars: listening differently, going beneath the problem, embracing complexity, and countering confirmation bias. My talk was part of the module on listening. I was asked, based on research for my recent book The Trust Spiral, to talk about what prevents journalists from listening to — and truly understanding — their sources.

I’m pleased to share an expanded version of that presentation with you today.

Share

Hearing People Out

For the past five years, I’ve been on a journey to understand why the media has lost the public’s trust — why, in fact, the press is one of the least trusted institutions in America.

Media leadership has offered multiple reasons for this, ranging from bad actors online and social media to hostile politicians. While all of these factors may indeed be contributing, such explanations lack self-reflection. Blaming others for our problems will not help us solve them. Journalists have no control over what politicians or online trolls do. But we do have control over what we do.

As I was mulling this over, I was approached by Kyle Wyatt, the editor-in-chief of The Literary Review of Canada, to write the Massey Essay on the state of the media, a partnership between the LRC and Massey College at the University of Toronto. The purpose of that essay was to dig into how the media itself might be contributing to its trust problem, and, critically, what the press might do to regain the public’s confidence. That essay eventually became The Trust Spiral book.

Based on what I learned writing it, I want to talk today about some key impediments to listening — institutional, economic, emotional, and mental — and then propose some ways we might listen differently to our sources.

I. Institutional impediments

Let’s begin by examining one of the biggest challenges facing the Fourth Estate. We know that the advertising business model has failed and that our industry is collapsing. There are a number of ways this impacts how we listen — and who we listen to.

We can start by looking at training, or the lack thereof. As local news dries up, young journalists lose a cross-country network of small outlets where they can hone skills and make mistakes in lower-stakes settings. But not only do they lose crucial sites for on-the-ground learning, they also lose exposure to a diverse range of locales, and thus a broader range of views. With the closures and consolidation of outlets has come geographic consolidation — most of the press corps now live and work in a handful of expensive coastal cities, without much contact with other parts of the country. (One in five newsroom employees now live in New York, Los Angeles, or D.C.)

Meanwhile, mass layoffs continue to drive out veteran journalists, and so mentorship has suffered. Just as young journalists have entered newsrooms that are severely strapped for resources — without the benefit of “farm team” training and with less working knowledge of the country and less exposure to diverse viewpoints — they have also lacked experienced leadership to urge them, in the tradition of objectivity, to consider all the different perspectives on a story.

At the same time, the business has been undergoing a dramatic demographic transformation. Journalism used to be a working-class and middle-class job but it has become an elite profession. Most people cannot afford to take their chances on a collapsing industry; increasingly, our business employs young people from financially well-off backgrounds. With this shift in economic class has come a rise in credentialism. According to the American Journalist study, in 1971 58.2% of journalists had a college degree, whereas 96.4% do now. When I was coming up, some of my mentors did not have a high school diploma. But now it is common for colleagues to have graduate degrees (as I myself do). In the United States, a lot of media workers even hold degrees from Ivy League schools.

So, the press corps is now overwhelmingly educated and urban. But that’s not all — it is also overwhelmingly politically liberal. In 1971, 25.7% of journalists were Republicans; now just 3.4% are.

One of the problems with everybody in newsrooms having similar backgrounds and holding similar views is that we wind up creating ideologically homogeneous environments. We are not able to pit bias against bias in story meetings. In such scenarios, according to the American Political Science Review, echo chambers can develop. This can increase policy preference polarization, as well as “affective” polarization, or out-group animosity.

We should also note that the political subculture that many journalists belong to, the Progressive Left — defined by Pew as “very liberal, highly educated, and majority white” — is just 6% of the population. And this group happens to hold very different opinions. The acclaimed law professor Joan C. Williams explored this in her recent book, Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class and How to Win Them Back. For example, progressives tend to be far less patriotic, less religious, chillier towards gun ownership, and more concerned about climate change than the average American. On the topic of economic inequality, Americans largely favour pre-distribution — labour market interventions — but progressives support redistribution through taxes.

Without exposure to differing views, we can develop intellectual blinders, miss important details, and get stories wrong.

“Very often, college educated elites, they really just don’t understand two things,” Williams told me on my podcast. “They don’t understand that people who aren’t elite are different than they are, and they can’t see the water that they swim in. They can’t see that their own truths are parochial … Blue-collar lives give rise to a very different set of central concerns.”

II. Economic impediments

For many in the press corps, it will seem strange to think of journalists as “elites.” Starting salaries are low and jobs are precarious. Unless you are at the very top, it can be difficult to achieve basic life milestones like starting a family or buying a home anywhere near your job. This can be especially true while carrying student debt. (As I was until I was 41 years old.)

But that is precisely the point. Drawing on the work of Musa al Gharbi, we can recognize that people who have invested a lot of time and money in their education — who have done everything they were told to do to have a successful life — tend to feel frustrated and resentful when that does not materialize.

Many have grown up being told that if you study hard, work hard, and respect the law, you can enjoy meaningful work, have some degree of financial stability, and start a family if you chose. But for so many people in both your country and mine, that is no longer the case. There’s a lot of rage over this, including among the press corps, many of whom come from comfortable backgrounds and who have long-held expectations of recreating that life.

We need to be cognizant of this dynamic and think critically about the reactions that it produces in us.

III. Emotional impediments

Given what I’ve just outlines, perhaps it’s not surprising that the dominant emotion of the modern press corps is outrage. But outrage is not conducive to calm, thoughtful, open-minded listening. We can all see how outrage has dominated the public square in recent years and how destructive that can be. It takes enormous personal discipline to resist this trend.

We also need to acknowledge that since our profession is continually contracting, competition can be cutthroat. And so, the less obvious emotion that we grapple with is fear. I would argue that anxiety is, in the parlance of Complicating the Narratives, “the understory” here.

In 2020 and 2021 we saw wave after wave of newsroom purges, which had chilling effects on the industry. These purges were framed in moral terms but the story underneath — as The Atlantic’s Thomas Chatterton Williams has argued — is about thwarted career ambitions. To quote The Trust Spiral:

You can see this dynamic in many of the case studies of media-related cancellation campaigns. For instance, when the New York Times food writer Alison Roman found herself in the crosshairs in May of 2020. During the stay-at-home orders early in the pandemic, the food writer had seen her star rise, as the locked down masses rediscovered home cooking. But then she gave an interview to an online publication, The New Consumer, and in the process, criticized two Asian lifestyle personalities, Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo, for launching product lines. The backlash online alleging racism was swift and brutal, and Roman’s Times column was put on hold, with Roman eventually leaving the paper. It is telling that outraged journalists were especially aggrieved by Roman’s material success. “I love when a slightly off center but nevertheless extremely popular social media figure declares she is not making much money right now and no one questions it,” the writer Lauren Oyler tweeted in the midst of the pile-on that curtailed Roman’s career. “What was your book advance, what were your royalties, you sold a TV show, how much is your speaking fee?”

If livelihoods are on the line, most people will steer clear of contentious topics and controversial people. But this does not bode well for healthy newsroom debate, which we need in order to function properly — and play our role in democratic society.

IV. Mental impediments

As a result of all I have just described, it’s not surprising that we have seen the list of acceptable views and interview subjects narrow. We have to find ways to work against these trends if we truly want to complicate the narratives.

I want to touch on two mental concepts that hinder that effort:

The first is the idea of false balance — the notion that we should not allot equal airtime to two sources when one source has been widely considered legitimate and the other widely deemed morally repugnant. This concept gained prominence in 2016, when critics called out the media for scrutinizing Hillary Clinton’s failings when many saw Donald Trump’s transgressions as far worse.

Liz Spayd, then the public editor at the New York Times, pointed out that “the problem with false balance doctrine is that it masquerades as rational thinking.” She added: “What the critics really want is for journalists to apply their own moral and ideological judgements to the candidates.” Spayd noted that both Clinton and Trump were uniquely disliked and distrusted, with the lowest approval ratings in history, and that if ever there was a time to shine a light in both directions, this was it. “Fear of false balance is a creeping threat to the role of the media because it encourages journalists to pull back from their responsibility to hold power accountable,” she wrote. “All power, not just certain individuals.”

The second mental concept is the ‘no platforming’ position — the belief that some people or stories are so beyond the pale, they don’t deserve any consideration whatsoever. This can sound reasonable in theory, but it tends to fall apart in practice. Who gets to decide who is beyond the pale? And what’s to stop the list of undesirables from expanding exponentially? Also, what happens when conventional wisdom turns out to be wrong? (As it was with the lab leak theory and school closures. And in my country, the trucker protests, the vaccine mandates, and the “mass grave” story.)

We need to be wary of applying moral judgements — and proceed with caution. As Rutgers journalism historian David Greenberg has written, “determining the correct moral posture on a political or policy issue is almost always difficult. And certainly beyond the capacity of a daily journalist working at digital speed.”

In addressing the pressures on journalists to conform to dominant narratives, Tablet editor Jacob Siegel has said: “More often than not it is that the person who is being pressured has already fully internalized the idea that to report on the wrong kind of story, to say the wrong kind of thing, would simply be gauche.” We need to resist this kind of social conformity. As the New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger has reminded us, we need to be “be willing to exonerate someone deemed a villain or interrogate someone regarded as a hero.”

V. Expanding our circles of concern

Awareness of the dynamics I have just described is a big part of the solution. Much can be gained from adopting an orientation of radical humility, not just about our sources but about our own blind spots. To do this, we:

Question everything. We continually ask ourselves: What if I’m wrong about this story? What am I missing? Who haven’t I spoken to? What’s stopping me from speaking to them? And, importantly: What would I do if I wasn’t afraid?

Slow down the news. Speed is the enemy of reflection, and of sober second thought. If it’s not possible to take an extra day for a story, take an extra hour. Go for a 30-minute walk. Nature can be an essential part of this practice. The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg told David Brooks on his podcast this week: “I try to very deliberately go into nature more than I used to. By the way, I was just last week out in the redwoods. There’s nothing like [it]. Go right up to a redwood and look up. And you’re really going to think that some fight on MS Now or Fox is important? You’re standing next to a 1,400-year-old redwood. It’s just putting things in perspective.”

Avoid moral judgements. Getting the facts right is hard enough without deciding who is right and who is wrong. Avoid moral labels and steer clear of tribal language and activist jargon.

Trust your audience. Trust is a two-way street. If we want them to trust us, we have to trust them. Empower your readers/listeners/viewers. They are adults. They do not need to be protected or spoon-fed. They can think for themselves and decide what the facts mean.

Talk to everyone. Hearing people out is not endorsing their views. And if we fail to listen to everyone, we inevitably miss key parts of the big picture.

Break out of bubbles. It’s helpful to cultivate relationships outside of our narrow professional and social circles. People who see the world differently can easily spot the assumptions that are invisible to us.

Ultimately, my message is that we can’t listen more deeply to people if we don’t speak to them in the first place. To better serve the public — and to regain trust in the press’s ability to reflect reality — we need to expand our circle of concern.