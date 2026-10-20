Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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John's avatar
John
8d

This brings back so many previous issues raised in previous podcasts. And it is a subject that needs to be returned to over & over until we get to a new place with respect to media.

1. Media needs to focus on finding truths, not narratives. Truth is a journey not a destination as truth is complex and nuanced.

2. We need to address how we pay for information. "He who pays the piper, sets the tune." Until we find a way to pay for an unbiased media, we will have a media that reflects the views of those who pay for it.

3. Class matters. Talking about class is somehow taboo, because it makes you a Marxist. However, how you view the world depends on where you stand. As long as the media represents the perspective of a particular class (University educated, progressive, liberal, feminist,...) it will not be trusted.

4. Having debate matters. When someone can be excluded from the debate for "wrongthink' finding the way ahead is not possible

Thank you for being willing to pursue this topic Tara

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Andrew Heard's avatar
Andrew Heard
7d

While I generally agree with your view and it's important. One of the things that bothers me is the constant attempt to only get commentary or reference people who have books on a subject or have gone viral. I'm not taking issue with your approach specifically. More of a general issue. You only ever hear from ordinary people when they're witnesses to crimes or hosting some charitable event. The issue very rarely ever goes to the individuals who might be impacted who aren't viral, don't have a book, or don't witness crimes.

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