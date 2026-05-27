Is Phoebe Maltz Bovy the Last Straight Woman?

You wouldn’t think that a woman declaring that she is into men would a subversive act — but at some point during recent years, this became the case in certain circles. Particularly online feminist circles. My guest on the program today has written a new book on female heterosexuality and she says it’s time we acknowledge that the vast majority of women are, in fact, straight.

Phoebe Maltz Bovy is a Toronto cultural critic. She is the opinion editor for The Canadian Jewish News and co-host of the Feminine Chaos podcast. Her new book is The Last Straight Woman — On Desiring Men.

Phoebe Maltz Bovy is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.