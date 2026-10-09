Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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Mehmet Çiftçi's avatar
Mehmet Çiftçi
Oct 9

You should interview Randy Boyagoda! A UofT administrator and English Prof, now director of the Jackman Humanities Institute, he's just published another novel, this time a global campus novel: Lords of Serendipity.

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Lydia Perovic's avatar
Lydia Perovic
Oct 10

Can't tell you how much I love that this is a writing Substack now

Must take a peek at Summerland. Haven't read her, but all the right people like her stuff.

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