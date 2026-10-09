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Autumn — “book season” for bibliophiles — has now arrived in Toronto. Outside my window, the leaves have turned an earthy ochre colour. In the darkness of the mornings, I brew a steaming cup of chai with ginger and cardamom and cloves, put on a sweater, and head out to the porch. There, covered in a patchwork quilt my husband and I brought back from family in the Deep South, I sip the sweet, milky tea and watch the light return.

In the afternoons, I often step away from the computer for a walk. The sunlight on the street is clarifying. It magnifies foliage that generally passes in a blur, delineating every contour of every branch, illuminating every fluttering leaf, bathing all in a bronze softness that settles somewhere in your chest. My dog feels it too and pauses, sniffing the air. He draws out the walk, peering over his shoulder for permission to take his time, exploring the terrain slowly, methodically, stopping frequently to read the wind. Content, contemplative, calm.

When I return from these excursions, a new book has often been delivered. The growing stack on my desk fills me with satisfaction. As the cold creeps in, I am assured that I have many hours of reading time ahead of me.

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This past weekend, I attended the Kingston WritersFest, a gathering of Canadian authors held in a small, charming Ontario town that’s a two-hour train ride from Toronto. I did an event with the Literary Review of Canada’s editor Kyle Wyatt for my new book, The Trust Spiral, and moderated a panel on environmental storytelling with activist Maude Barlow — the author of 21 books, including her latest, Earth for Sale — and novelist and journalist Don Gillmor, who’s published a memoir/polemic, On Oil, drawing on his years working on oil rigs in Alberta.

I got to listen to Helen Humphreys expound on the writing dream she inherited from her pilot grandfather, who disappeared off the island of Malta during World War II, the subject of her latest memoir, Summerland (which I can’t recommend enough). I also got to hear Jodi Wilson Raybould articulate a compelling, unity-oriented leadership style, the topic of her latest book The Inbetween Leader. Plus, I got to watch Kyle Wyatt moderate a lively discussion between Lament for a Literature author Richard Stursberg and Biblioasis publisher Dan Wells on the crisis in CanLit. Here’s a clip from my recent interview with Stursberg on the Lean Out podcast that strikes at the heart of that topic.

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Perhaps best of all, I got to interact with scores of Kingston attendees. Before the pandemic, literary festivals used to be a big part of my life, as I was frequently called on to moderate. But with the exception of the wonderful team at the Toronto Public Library, I haven’t been invited to moderate an event since I resigned from the CBC. I wasn’t especially bothered by this; moderating can be a lot of work for little pay. But in Kingston, I realized I’d all but forgotten the thrill of being in a room full of enthusiastic readers, many of whom emerge from the auditorium brimming with unique stories and observations and insights to share. It was a joy to be reminded.

I will say, too, that over the weekend I was struck by how generous-spirited most people are in person. How very reasonable. Rather than being distressed by disagreement and debate, participants seemed energized by it. Conversations felt more free-wheeling and stimulating than they have in a long while — and certainly not rife with minefields in the way you often saw five years ago.

I found this immensely reassuring, a sign that the nastiness online is less pervasive in our actual culture than one might imagine. A sign, too, that we may be entering a less polarized, less explosive, and more considered age.

One can hope.

I’ve been getting similar feelings as I promote The Trust Spiral, which has brought me into contact with so many thoughtful people across the political spectrum.

I really enjoyed speaking with veteran Canadian Press reporter and former journalism school instructor Jim Bronskill for an event with Toronto Metropolitan University’s Centre for Free Expression, an institute I have great admiration for. Many thanks to Jim for the conversation, and to the fantastic Jim Turk and Ange Holmes at the CFE for hosting us. You can watch that conversation here.

I was also pleased to be invited on Australia’s national public broadcaster for a one-hour God Forbid radio program on trust in media, featuring host James Carleton, acclaimed ABC journalist and former presenter Jonathan Holmes, and independent podcaster Scott Mitchell. The discussion was invigorating and thought-provoking, and reminded me how terrific national public broadcasters can be. You can listen to that program here.

Lastly, I was happy to join Toronto Today radio host Greg Brady for a segment on trust in the media. Morning radio is of course my first love, and being back in studio was electrifying. At least as good as a strong cup of coffee! You can listen to that here.

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What I’m reading (books): Last week’s Lean Out essay on Gloria Steinem generated a lot of mail. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me to share your thoughts and reflections. I was particularly heartened by the response among male readers, many of whom told me that they related to the piece as well. I’ve never been more convinced that humans all want the same thing: to care and be cared for.

In that spirit, I continue to dive into research for my next book, around the rift between men and women. A reader wrote to me this week to remind me to seek out male perspectives as well — a point well taken. So this week, I’m reading The Castle: Adventures in a World of Unravelling Men by the always entertaining Jon Ronson. Here’s a standout quote:

In 2018 the American Psychological Association issued new guidelines for working with men and boys. “Traditional masculinity,” they wrote, “[is] on the whole, harmful.” They published a list of harmful masculine traits: “Stoicism, competitiveness, dominance, aggression, anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, adventure, risk, and violence.” I had realized I actually exhibited a bunch of these traits just while researching this book. My journey to Chris Mark’s castle and his subsequent threats to set his murderers on me had felt adventurous and risky. I was pleased with those chapters and considered them an achievement. Plus, I’d done it all within weeks of major colon surgery, which — not to brag — had involved some stoicism. And given that my main drive throughout it all was to be better than every other nonfiction writer, the whole thing was wrapped up on competitiveness. I rarely think of myself in terms of masculinity. I don’t play team sports, nor do I hang out in bars with other men. When I exercise, I run on my own. When I’m not exercising, I’m working on my own. I’m a journalist, and I think we especially should see ourselves as outsiders, unaligned with any group … So if all this talk of harmful male traits was annoying to me, how maddeningly must it have been for men who identify strongly as masculine — tossed around like flotsam and jetsam in a turbulence of conflicting visions of how a man should be?

What I’m reading (essays): The Myth of the Food Desert in The New Yorker. I’ve followed the magazine’s resident iconoclast Kelefa Sanneh for decades — since we were both young hip-hop critics — and he never fails to delight me with his critical mind and elegant prose and wry sense of humour. Case in point (as flagged by Lean Out podcast guest Rob Henderson), this paragraph in the essay:

In “Food Justice,” from 2010, the urban-policy experts Robert Gottlieb and Anupama Joshi attribute the popularity of fast food in poor neighborhoods to the influence of advertising—which was, they wrote, “particularly pronounced among vulnerable populations such as children and low-income food consumers and people of color.” (If this is an attempt to avoid being patronizing, it seems ineffective; why is it less insulting to say that poor people have a childlike susceptibility to advertising than to say that they have a childlike fondness for French fries?) Kolb wrote that the people he talked to had a “taste for convenience,” which he found understandable in light of their “daunting circumstances.” The analysis is plausible, but it similarly brackets consumer preferences, allowing readers to imagine that the people in his book, unlike the rest of us, have no strong feelings about what they want for dinner.

In other news, the Cornell 7 case continues to make headlines. Friend-of-this-Substack Larissa Phillips has a powerful essay, The Sexual Revolution Failed Jane Doe, at The Free Press. (You can also listen to our most recent Lean Out chat here.)

What I’m watching: Louise Perry, Wall Street Journal columnist and author of The Case Against the Sexual Revolution (and Lean Out podcast guest), delivered a thought-provoking virtual talk in September at a heterodox feminist conference in Rochester, N.Y., A Better Way Forward for Women. (I’d been invited to attend and wish I’d been able to make it.) A lively group of about 200 writers and thinkers, many of whom are Catholic feminists, convened to forge a new feminism outside the left/right binary. The conference is now releasing videos and Perry’s talk highlights personality differences between women and men, a topic that I had not perviously contemplated. You can watch that video here.

This week, I’ve also been intrigued by socialist writer (and Lean Out podcast guest) Catherine Liu’s latest book, Traumatized: The New Politics of Public Suffering. She argues that the transformation of trauma into an identity has derailed many a leftist political project — and has not done the trauma sufferers any favours, either. You can watch her in conversation with Novara Media’s Ash Sarkar here.

What I’m cooking: Toronto Pie, from The Laura Secord Canadian Cook Book, is a recipe from 1879 that turns out not to be a pie at all but instead a light sponge cake. It’s easy to throw together and perfect for a midday coffee treat. Also, in a nod to my West Coast roots, allow me to recommend cottage cheese muffins inspired by Solly’s, a much-loved Vancouver Jewish bakery. You can find that recipe here. I’m addicted!

Quote of the week: Another friend-of-this-Substack, Lydia Perović, author of Lost in Canada, has a fascinating Q&A with Linda M. Ambrose on her book, For Home and Country, an oral history of Ontario rural Women’s Institutes. Of her interview subjects, Ambrose noted:

They wanted me to understand that you can’t be a rural, especially a farm woman, without being in partnership with men. They celebrated their partnerships with men. The term feminism has gotten a bad rap because people are pretty reductionist in their understanding of feminism. It’s hard to encourage people to make way for the fact that, hey, maybe there are many kinds of feminisms. It’s not just one thing.

Well said, Linda M. Ambrose!