Ric Esther Bienstock on Campus Culture Wars

Photo courtesy of Speechless

There can be no doubt that we are living through politically charged times — and this is especially true at North American universities. My guest on the program today has spent the past decade making a documentary about unrest on campus. She says many faculty and students are now afraid to debate the big issues of our time, and she worries that we are losing the ability to speak across differences.

Ric Esther Bienstock is an Emmy Award-winning Canadian filmmaker. Her new two-part documentary, Speechless, is available for streaming now on CBC Gem.

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Ric Esther Bienstock is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.