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Some years ago, the man who is now my husband took me on a trip to New Orleans to meet family and friends. Touching down in his hometown, the bleakness of the Toronto winter we’d left behind was replaced by a technicolour scene, loud and chaotic, with a brass band playing at full volume. In the midst of the pandemonium, straining to hear customer service representatives over the cacophony of horns, we discovered that our suitcases had vanished. And so I entered the Big Easy that first time armed with nothing but a handbag, both enraptured and unmoored. The missing luggage was no fault of New Orleans — it turned out to be Air Canada’s doing. But looking back, it made for a fitting opening salvo from a place that would captivate me and challenge me in equal measure.

Trying to explain New Orleans to someone who has never visited is a bit like trying to describe snow to someone who’s never been caught in a snowstorm. Which is to say: I can tell you about the sweltering heat, the oak tree-lined avenues, the Creole cottages and antebellum mansions, the restaurants seemingly from another epoch — but you won’t taste the chicory coffee and or smell the crawfish. You won’t feel the humidity dripping off your skin. You won’t sense the presence of ghosts.

I can describe the Carnival season, with its marching bands and floats, its lavish balls and costumes. But you won’t grasp that Mardi Gras exists solely for the pleasure of throwing a city-wide party. I can tell you about the fleur-de-lis earrings and the Saints pullovers, but you won’t fathom how deeply rooted in place New Orleanians are. I can speak of the city’s surprisingly small size, its melodic y’alls, its puzzling mix of working class customs and old world grandeur. Its mannered restraint by day and loose revelry by night. Its glamour, its flinty resolve, its gallantry — I can trace all of this for you. But I cannot convey how the place seeps past your defences and charts a path straight for your soul.

There is a dreamlike quality to finding yourself on a parade route close to midnight, time never more elastic, eating shrimp po’ boys as neighbours languidly sip bourbon from plastic cups and children toss a football in the street. There is a kind of disorientation. From reading the New Orleans writer Nancy Lemann, I understand this to be the sensation of slipping out of the North’s relentless forward march and into the South’s somnolent present and layered past — all somehow viscerally alive on a street corner on a random Saturday night.

I can tell you this: Everywhere in this city, there is myth and there is mystery and there is history, from the cafés in the French Quarter and the estates of the Garden District to the nave of St. Patrick’s, an ornate Gothic cathedral founded in 1833, where parishioners still dress for church and mass is still celebrated in Latin.

I have tried, again and again, to comprehend all of this — how very New Orleans it all is. How a city could remain so insistent on staying itself, on its own terms. Despite its many complications and contradictions. Despite its many tragedies.

I find myself wondering: How can I ever fully inhabit a place that so often confounds me? A place that seems, at times, determined to do so.

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As is often the case in my life, the answer eventually arrived through books. It was books that provided a portal, transporting me from the periphery to the centre — transforming me from bewildered outsider to something closer to kin.

It began at Octavia Books uptown, where I purchased The Booklover’s Guide to New Orleans by Susan Larson, a former books editor of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The city has of course long served as a muse for writers, from William Faulkner and Tennessee Williams to Sarah M. Broom. (I have Broom’s The Yellow House on hold at the library as we speak.) Reading about the town’s literary legacy, I discovered memoirs by Lillian Hellman and Anne Rice, which painted vivid portraits of past eras. Next, I leafed through Cooking Up a Storm, the Times-Picayune’s collection of recipes lost and found after Katrina. “In New Orleans, food is culture,” the editors write, “Food is family. Food is comfort. Food is life.” The cookbook takes its inspiration from a recipe exchange mounted by the paper in the wake of the hurricane and reprints letters from storm victims, including one searching for a beloved recipe for sweet potato, corn, and jalapeño bisque: “Funny how when life is in a turmoil, the debris pile in front of your house has been 15 feet high, and you haven’t slept in your own bed for three months, you can’t stop thinking about a soup recipe that got flooded!” In Cooking Up a Storm, you’ll also find instructions on how to make Drago’s legendary charbroiled oysters and a festive King Cake.

Still, at no point did New Orleans make more sense to me than when I was reading Nancy Lemann. The New Orleans native found fame decades ago as a literary ingenue but has since faded from view. This spring she’s in the midst of her second act, publishing a new book, The Oyster Diaries, and seeing renewed interest in back titles.

The Ritz of the Bayou celebrates its fortieth anniversary with a new Hub City Press hardcover bearing this subtitle: The New Orleans Adventures of A Young Novelist Covering the Trials of the Governor of Louisiana, with digressions on smoldering nightclubs, jazz-crazed bars, and other aspects of life in the tropic zone. Originally an assignment for Vanity Fair during the Tina Brown era, the slim tome weaves together impressionistic vignettes of the (first!) corruption trials of Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards, trailing a cast of questionable characters from the bar at the Lafayette Hotel to the courtroom. Lemann writes: “The Prosecutor was not winning when he moralized about the Governor, who is known for gambling, womanizing, and risqué bon mots, for people hold few things as dear as those.” Another especially amusing moment comes when the jury sends an urgent query to the judge: Will they be allowed to watch the Saints game on Sunday?

From New York Review Books, we also have a reissue of Lives of the Saints, Lemann’s 1985 debut about a young woman in thrall to a local family of genteel eccentrics. The novel is famously light on plot but I wasn’t reading for story, I was reading for a distilled essence of New Orleans. It was Lives of the Saints that finally gave me a foothold in the city. Lurking in its pages, I found a world I recognized, a hypnotic realm of magnolia blooms and milk punch, raised cemeteries and faded newspaper clippings, duck hunting and darkened dive bars. A world where the past and the present were on intimate terms. “In New Orleans, there’s always been the decline but not the fall,” Lemann told The Paris Review. “It’s still happening. That whole world is still there.”

That I could recognize that world in Lemann’s prose — and that doing so was curiously comforting — told me I now belonged to it as well. I’d been trying to work out how to claim New Orleans. But it had already claimed me.

Back on that first trip, a child who is now my niece started a list. It was a running tally of all the things I was encountering for the first time, and it astonished and delighted her. Gumbo! Tony’s seasoning! Shrimp remoulade! Boudin! Grits! At last count, it ran to some 48 items. Of all these culinary discoveries, I have to say that buttermilk pie takes the top spot. Creamy and custardy, tasting of vanilla and nutmeg, I cannot get enough of it. The recipe below is courtesy of my sister-in-law Jessica, a wonderful home cook who made my first — and favourite — buttermilk pie.

Southern Comfort Pie

One frozen Pillsbury deep dish pie crust (when I have time, I substitute this with Southern Living’s Perfect Pie Crust, pre-baking it for just 10 minutes instead of 18)

2 cups of sugar

1 cup of buttermilk

3 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 stick of butter, melted and cooled

2 rounded tablespoons of flour

Ground nutmeg, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350F. Whisk the sugar, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, butter, and flour in a bowl. Pour into prepared pie shell. Sprinkle generously with nutmeg. Bake for 45 minutes to one hour, until the top is lightly browned and the filling is set but still a bit jiggly. Let it cool and then serve slices with sweet tea, telling stories from the South.