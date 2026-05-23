Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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PJ Alexander's avatar
PJ Alexander
4h

So evocative of a place I’ve never been.

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Matt Benson's avatar
Matt Benson
2h

As a Canadian I used to love winter and actually dislike hot weather, finding it oppressive. Winter was bleakly beautiful, with a sort of romance about it. But as I get older I find I have less and less physical tolerance for cold and it’s slowly harder to be outside in the cold every year. It’s only May 23 and I’m already dreading the fact the days will start getting shorter in a month.

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