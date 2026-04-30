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Some months ago one of my husband’s colleagues went to India to visit family. Upon her return, she gifted us several boxes of the Wagh Bakri instant masala chai. I started mixing up a sachet every afternoon and was soon addicted. These tea breaks took me back to my youth, when I worked in the kitchen of the Topanga Café, a California-style Mexican restaurant, alongside a dishwasher originally from India. Whenever things were slow Kinder would whip us up a plate of aloo paratha and a fragrant pot of chai. Her tea became my gold standard — strong, milky, sweet, scented with ginger and cardamom and cloves. Each cup was infused with the comfort and camaraderie I discovered in that kitchen, where the conversation flowed as freely as the tea.

Kinder taught me something essential, that on any random Tuesday you could make something from nothing. You could take a few tea bags and a splash of milk and a handful of spices and transform it into liquid magic. She showed me, too, that a small act — an ordinary kindness — could reverberate through a lifetime.

I spent years trying to recreate that early taste memory, sampling cups at eateries across my hometown of Vancouver. I frequented the buffet at All Indian Sweets, where I’d feast on naan and matar paneer and chana masala, and then order a chai, savouring it with creamy squares of barfi or balls of syrupy gulab jamun. At East is East down the road they made vats of chai daily, experimenting with green tea and rooibos, almond milk and soy milk. The tea was wonderful but it was no match for Kinder’s.

Now living in Toronto, I had mostly given up on recapturing the tea of my youth when a friend arrived in from the States to stay with us. Leaughan is a former next-door-neighbour and as gifted a cook as any I’ve met. She had been working long hours and so had I, and so all we seemed to want to do was hang out and talk and cook.

Hours turned into days, as the scent of lime and cumin filled the kitchen. Leaughan played Florence + The Machine and showed me how to roast a properly-seasoned chicken and how to make two versions of bean salad. She taught me to pickle carrots and radishes and cucumbers and onions. To make overnight oats. To refry beans. To bake a sublime loaf of rye bread, so dense and flavourful that going forward I will not even consider making avocado toast with something store-bought. For Leaughan’s birthday supper, my husband grilled steaks and salmon and I made flaky spanakopita, her favourite food. Friends and family arrived with large bowls of salad and containers of homemade Canadian butter tarts. For dessert, I served Topanga’s signature chocolate cake, which Kinder had taught me to make all those years ago.

During my week with Leaughan, at some point during every afternoon she would brew a pot of honey-sweetened chai and we’d sit and talk about books and politics and life. After a few days of relishing the warmth of our friendship and the liveliness of our conversations — music blaring as we worked with our hands to complete tangible tasks, utterly unplugged and blissfully offline — I realized how happy I was. On some deep level, I was being nourished by the cooking and the company. And of course by the tea, which we made in batches, storing in jars in the refrigerator.

Somehow it had never occurred to me that I could make my own chai at home. It was a revelation. In the days after Leaughan left, I made it over and over. First with almond milk and a chai spice mix that I had on hand (Monsoon Coast Railway Chai), and then venturing further afield. I visited an Indian spice shop in Toronto and bought green cardamom pods, cloves, nutmeg, star anise. I tried honey and maple syrup and brown sugar. I bought cartons of whole milk and bags of imported Indian tea granules. I learned not to boil the tea too long (too bitter) or get too liberal with the spices (too overpowering). When I’d gotten the closest I’ll likely get to recreating Kinder’s chai, I invited my new next-door neighbours over to test it out, along with a batch of Padma Lakshmi’s cardamom cloud cookies.

The daily chai break soon became a soothing ritual for me. The experience of making and drinking the tea — and then finding people to share it with — was satisfying and strangely elemental. At first, I strained to grasp its meaning.

Then, flipping through one of my cookbooks, I stumbled upon a quote from the famed food writer M. F. K. Fisher that captured it: “I still think that one of the pleasantest of all emotions is to know that I — I with my brain and my hands — have nourished my beloved few. That I have concocted a stew or a story, a rarity or a plain dish, to sustain them truly against the hungers of the world.”

This was the missing ingredient in modern life. Being sustained, and then sustaining others — fortifying one another against the hungers of our broken world. Isn’t that what we all need right now?

Life-Changing Chai

Adapted from Ma’s Kitchen Masala Chai (you can watch the instructional video here)

Makes 2 generous mugs of tea

3 cups of water

2 teaspoons of diced ginger

4 green cardamom pods

4 whole cloves

8 black peppercorns

3 or 4 Tetley orange pekoe tea bags (depending on how strong you like your tea)

1 cup of whole milk

4 teaspoons of brown sugar

Scant pinch of salt

Boil the water in a stainless steel pot. Smash the ginger with a mortar and pestle (or with the back of a spoon on a cutting board). Add the ginger to the water and boil for one minute. Crush spices with mortar and pestle add to the water. Boil for one minute. Add the tea bags and milk and boil for one minute. Reduce heat to low and gently simmer for 3 minutes. Take off heat, add sugar and a tiny pinch of salt, and stir. Immediately strain into a mug, squeezing the spices to get all the flavour out.

Serve to a dear friend and settle in for a long talk.