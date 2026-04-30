Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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PJ Alexander's avatar
PJ Alexander
May 4

Our older relatives used to make a no-fuss chai to finish a meal--just throw teabags, water, milk, cardamom and sweetener in a pot, and done. Since then I've sought out chai recipes that seem to get it just right. Will add this one to the collection to try when the weather cools again. And remember to serve it to a friend :)

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