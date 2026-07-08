Terry Glavin on the Aftermath of the Year of the Graves

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It has now been five years since the Kamloops band made an announcement of the discovery of the “remains of 215 children” at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, kicking off an intense period of national grief and anger. A month ago, The Globe and Mail editorial board made news around the world, declaring the national press’s lack of scrutiny of the claim a “failure of journalism.” My guest on the program today is an award-winning journalist who was early on this story — and he’s here to unpack its aftermath.

Terry Glavin is a Canadian journalist, an author, and a columnist for The National Post.

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Terry Glavin is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.