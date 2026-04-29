Tom Junod: What Does It Mean to Be a Man?

What does it mean to be a man? My guest on the program today has published a book that examines that very question. It is part memoir, part meditation on masculinity, and part detective story — as he unearths the secret life of his charismatic alpha male father and forges a new version of manhood, putting himself and his family back together on the page.

Tom Junod is an award-winning American journalist and a senior writer for ESPN. The film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is based on an article that he wrote for Esquire. Tom’s new memoir is In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man.

Tom Junod is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.