Tony Keller on How Canada Lost the Plot on Immigration

Canada’s immigration system was once the envy of the world. And for decades, the country enjoyed a bipartisan pro-immigration consensus. But during the Trudeau years, that consensus fell apart. My guest on the program today delivered the 2025 McGill Max Bell Lectures on this topic. His new book explores where we went wrong.

Tony Keller is a columnist at The Globe and Mail. His book is Borderline Chaos: How Canada Got Immigration Right, and Then Wrong. It has been shortlisted for the Donner Prize, which will be awarded tomorrow night in Toronto.

Tony Keller is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.