Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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Ivan's avatar
Ivan
Apr 23

1. A critical component of a university education to have one's thoughts, ideas and opinions challenged. It cannot be said that a person is liberally educated without experiencing this process.

2. Without any disrespect intended to anyone, none of these concepts are new. They have been understood in educated circles for centuries. Like ancient Greek knowledge that was lost and then re-discovered 1500 years later, we are simply re-learning what we never should have lost in the first place. This is not progress. This is going in circles.

3. Counter arguments relating to Holocaust denial, flat earths and square moons are slippery slope fallacies and/or ad hominem logical fallacies. First year university philosophy stuff.

4. We speak a lot about suppressing opinions. But in my view, the fundamental problem (and perhaps the solution) is more elemental. We do not specifically focus on information, evidence and fact suppression. Most peoples opinions are based on some information-- which may be right or wrong, complete or limited, logically relevant or not and so on. Where everyone is operating on the same input information, opinions tend to be remarkably similar and vice versa. Where some people hold opinions based on material facts that others are not aware (possibly because of suppression), it creates aggravation on both sides leading to polarization. Obviously, facts also need to be subjected to scrutiny. But simply ignoring, avoiding and/or suppressing reliable information only because it is counter-narrative is inexcusable. A cultural shift back towards placing a high value on squarely addressing all material facts would not only move opinions closer together, it might actually help us genuinely solve some important problems.

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David Brunfeldt's avatar
David Brunfeldt
Apr 23

I was surprised to see no reference to either abduction, nor post modernism.

If the task of the university is to discover the truth, then post modern philosophy ends the discussion. The process of discovering the truth today is to abduce a conclusion and then sell it with as much skill and resources as possible. Since the truth is not an object in the world of post modern ideas, any damn thing can be proposed and then told (sold) over and over again until all obey. Truth is the victor of a political discussion. All is politics. All is political power.

And thus, we have "the university". This is elitist talk for Ivy League (including Brown) and Cambridge truth. "Academia" might just have killed the search for truth. The elitist concept of post modernism is the natural conclusion of this search. If there is no objective truth, then the truth is defined by elite academies. And Florida State University just follows along with the elite universities. Bobblehead U.

Liberal thought is not promoted by the sad notion of post modernism. PM pervades the university. And the fact that there is "a university" means that the political squabbles within it are incestuous. We are witnessing the end of liberalism. Defeated by "the academy". Sad end to 2000 years of the search for the truth.

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