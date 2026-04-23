In recent years, viewpoint diversity has become a loaded term. But my guest on the program this week says it is vital that we renew our commitment to dialogue, especially across lines of difference. He has edited a new book that brings together prominent professors and journalists to make the case for free speech, intellectual humility, and societal pluralism — in higher education, politics, and the literary world.

John Tomasi is an American political philosopher and the president of Heterodox Academy. He is the editor, with Bernard Schweizer, of the new book Viewpoint Diversity: What It Is, Why We Need It, and How to Get It.

This is an edited transcript for paid subscribers. You can listen to the interview here.

TH: You have co-edited a new book on viewpoint diversity. This is something that I care a lot about, but it has become a loaded term. So, I want to just start by giving our listeners a little bit of context. This project is part of the Heterodox Academy, where you are president. It is a nonpartisan membership organization for faculty, staff, and students who want to see more intellectual curiosity. I want listeners to be aware that you cite in your essay that we have data to show that an ideological narrowing has taken place, with professors skewing left. For example, in 1969, that ratio was two [liberals] to one [conservative]. Now among junior professors, that ratio is 49 to one. There is national study data showing that the undergraduate syllabi is contracting, especially on hot-button issues. Given that that’s the case, we hear two main interpretations of these facts that you encounter, that you wrote about in your essay. Walk us through what those are — and why you’re skeptical of both.

JT: Yeah, I’d be happy to. Let me just say, just for your listeners, that I think there are two great trends in higher education over the last 50 years, one very positive trend and one very worrying trend. The positive trend that’s really worth just stating out loud is that universities, especially in the U.S., have become dramatically more diverse, more inclusive, over the past 50 years. The last Ivy League school started graduating women only in 1987, which is the year my little sister graduated from college — in a sense, yesterday — and other groups have been excluded from universities historically forever. So one of the really important things, positive things, about our university system potentially is that they have become much more inclusive than they were, in terms of socioeconomic class and other direct dimensions. Especially at the more elite schools, which have been historically very slow to become more inclusive.

Unfortunately, as with all social human life, the countertrend has been that on the dimension of ideological diversity — deep moral views of how we see the world, what’s important in the world, which we can summarize by saying political party affiliation — there’s been a dramatic narrowing, just as you say.

HXA, the organization that I run, we are mainly professors at universities. We love our universities. We want to make them better. I sometimes say that we love our universities the way Socrates loved Athens — not uncritically, but relentlessly, sincerely, doggedly. We try to avoid the hemlock conclusion. But we sincerely love our universities. And one of the things we’re trying to encourage at universities is recognizing the problems of this imbalance, recognizing that in fact, professors need to heal themselves.

Professors are entrusted with universities, by our society, to make their own hiring decisions. Only an expert in Egyptology can distinguish a good Egyptologist from a non-good Egyptologist. Only an expert in economics can distinguish the best economist in the pool from the less good economist in the pool. So there’s a tradition in the university space where professors get to decide who they hire. The problem we’ve seen at HXA is that slowly, through time — I don’t think it was an evil plot that anyone thought about 50 years ago and is unleashing on us now — I think just through time, incrementally, the university has drifted in one direction, an ever-reinforcing direction, where professors decide who they choose on a one-by-one basis. The view that I ascribe to them in my chapter, as you know, is I call this the “scholarly sanctification” view — that whatever overall pattern of ideological imbalance emerges through those individual choices professors make in Egyptology or economics or whatever it might be, the overall patterns are automatically justified because in every individual case, it was the experts making their judgment. So it just shows that — and this is a dominant view within the academy — that professors should be allowed to decide because they are the experts.

But the problem arises that we’re facing now in our country: What if the experts are heading in the wrong direction, and all the self-reinforcing mechanisms just encourage them to hire more people [like them]? The next generation, as you pointed out, the younger professors, are even more imbalanced than the current. So there’s no course correction. What’s going to happen? Well, we think we know what’s going to happen. It’s going to be more and more of an echo chamber, less and less connected to the realities that face our fellow citizens, less connected perhaps to the real world.

The other view, as you note, that one sometimes hears more from outside the academy, is that the ratio of professors in the academy should mirror exactly the ratio of left- and right-leaning people in the society itself. That view is attractive in some ways, because it suggests universities shouldn’t be off on their own island, in their own ivory tower, disconnected from the real world and real people’s concerns, with all the blind spots that come with that. But a university is a special place searching for truth, and we don’t know why we would want to have Republicans teaching mathematics and engineering rather than Democrats. Would that really make a difference? There are some areas where we want that, but I think that [having] the whole professoriate evenly balanced between the two existing political parties in this particular country — that’s not a very scholarly approach to the problem.

So, we try to find another way. A third way, as it were, where we recognize the importance of expertise, but we also show some humility as professors. We realize that big things that happen in the world, like Donald Trump’s election and the idea of the America First platform and the idea of an America First foreign policy — those things were not being discussed by academics in any serious way before the election. I think in many places not even being discussed now. But these are really vital questions. We need to know: Why shouldn’t America be first? What should we do for our foreign policy? What should we do for our economic policy? Unless those questions are discussed at universities, we’re in real danger that universities will be teaching our students things that don’t really map onto the problems in this world. They won’t know how to speak sympathetically and thoughtfully for people who see the world differently than they do, because they haven’t met people like that in college.

So, that’s the big set of problems that our book, Viewpoint Diversity: What It Is, Why We Need It, and How to Get It, that’s where we embarked on that project.

TH: This idea of a third way, it’s so appealing to me. I’ve encountered both of the arguments that you are confronting, and both of them feel wanting to me as well. But this gives another way. I want to just take this down to the level of the practical. One of the examples that you note in the book of when this didn’t happen in the academy was the pandemic and the Great Barrington Declaration. Apply that idea of a third way to that declaration and how that might have been handled differently.

JT: The way it was handled, as a matter of fact, is that there was a scholarly consensus that emerged on a particular approach to the pandemic. It involved social distancing, lockdowns, all the measures that we saw enacted in our society. At the same time, there were some dissident experts, including some people at Stanford in particular, who were saying, “Well, maybe there’s another way to think about this. Maybe we should instead be focusing on protecting the most vulnerable population, the elderly, and try to maintain as much openness as possible. Because there’s other damages when you close a society down — for example, to children and schools.”

But instead of having those critics, those heterodox thinkers, met with arguments and reason and logic and data, they were met with personal attacks. Some of them were threatened, some of them lost their positions. There were faculty Senate resolutions at some schools condemning people for having these views. The whole idea of an open university, where people can present an idea that’s unpopular and be met by disciplinary evidence — meaning arguments with arguments, facts with facts — that was lost. During that moment of panic and crisis, the scholarly virtues fell to the wayside. What we saw instead was a rush to judgment, groupthink, and a lack of scholarly openness.

What we want to have on that third way — the way that I describe in my piece — is you want to have respect for disciplinary norms. We want to have respect for the methods of public health that the experts were using. But we want it to be done in such a way that when a dissenter raises a different view — they talk about a Swedish policy or something like that — they are not attacked personally. It doesn’t mean they get a free pass just because they are saying something unusual. They have to stand there and defend their view. But they should be able to defend their view on scientific grounds. And in that case, in many other cases I can describe, that hasn’t been the case.

So, that’s what we want in a university. That’s what a country, a democracy like America, deserves from our universities — that they be places where no one gets a free pass, but everyone who is an expert is allowed to speak and to give ideas, and students are allowed to speak too and try out ideas even as non-experts. And they should be met with respectful challenges that elevate the conversation, that make them see the world more deeply than they did before, rather than closing them down. We can talk other examples if you like. There have been a whole variety of areas where our society has been proceeding more like a witch craze than like humble scholars trying to seek knowledge the way Socrates urged us to.

TH: This emphasis on humility, I think, is so important. You did a recent webcast with some of the authors of these essays. There was a discussion about asking ourselves continually, “What if I’m wrong?” This is something I say to young journalists all the time. I want to touch on a specific example. The debate around abortion came up in the webcast. Now, I have two degrees and I have been a journalist for 25 years. I realized recently that I have actually never heard the full pro-life case made in public — if you can believe that.

JT: Fascinating.

TH: I have been a pro-choice feminist for many decades. I recently sat down with some different pro-life feminists and heard that case. So, there are strategies for overcoming those gaps. One of the things the book does is there are some practical strategies from the essayists about how to counter viewpoint hegemony. There was also on the webcast as well. Can you give us a few examples?

JT: I just want to say on the case you made — that’s so interesting that you said that you’ve been a pro-choice person for years, but haven’t heard the counterargument. There’s a wonderful essay by John Stuart Mill in the 1850s, a book called On Liberty. In that book, he talks about freedom of speech and why it’s valuable. There’s this beautiful line there that I just want to share with you and your listeners. Mill says, “He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that.” Now, I’m not saying you know little about the pro-choice view.

TH: It’s a little embarrassing, but I think it’s important to say these things because it shows the gaps.

JT: Well, I appreciate your saying that. And Mill would say that for you, or for any of us who has a view on something, that we really know our own side of the case really well — if we knew the counter case, if we knew why some other person would see the world very differently than we do, we would know our own view of the case even better.

The aim of viewpoint diversity and the aim of our university should not be moral relativism, or, “Every view is the same and it’s all out there and you should be a relativist and anything goes.” Rather, we want to provide people with the materials and the challenges that can deepen our understanding of the world we live within. So that’s what we’re after. We’re after that kind of deepening.

I’ll use you in my example again. You chose the case of abortion. As you mentioned a few minutes ago, there was a big study done recently of syllabi across the country. A really important study that showed that with three issues in particular, there has been a dramatic narrowing of the range of readings that are taught on syllabi across the country in big classes. Those three issues are Israel–Palestine, race and the criminal justice system, and abortion. Those are all examples where only one of the views on each of those cases is being actively taught. The people who believe in Palestinian rights, or reform in the judicial system, that’s fine. But if they haven’t thought about the other side, they don’t know their own case very well.

You asked about the book and particular things. There’s so many interesting essays with different practical things in the book about this. But one of the essays that I think is really most interesting is by Nafees Alam. Nafees has this great approach to teaching that he calls “the counterpoint approach.” With counterpoint teaching, every time it’s an intensified version of what we’re talking about, an intensified version of what John Stuart Mill had in mind with that statement of his about if you only know your own side of the case, you know little of that.

Nafees makes his classrooms thick with disagreements. Every time there’s a view or a statement made, there’s a counterclaim being made. You’re asked to identify: What would it be like to think of the world differently than the way you do? What’s the opposite view? What’s the wisdom in the opposite view? Not so that you now can’t decide what to think, but rather you can actually decide what to think because you’re not just repeating something someone said to you. That’s a whole different way of being in the world. That means when you meet someone in a political sphere — a voter, a neighbour, an uncle, whatever it might be at the dinner table — you’ll have an understanding of where that person is coming from. You’ll see them perhaps more as a person. You might not agree with them, because you’ve reached your own conclusion and that’s your view — that’s what it means to be a thoughtful person — but now we’re not just yelling past each other, yelling at each other. We’re actually seeking to understand, looking for common ground.

That’s a whole different way of being in the world. That means when you meet someone in a political sphere — a voter, a neighbour, an uncle, whatever it might be at the dinner table — you’ll have an understanding of where that person is coming from. You’ll see them perhaps more as a person. You might not agree with them, because you’ve reached your own conclusion and that’s your view — that’s what it means to be a thoughtful person — but now we’re not just yelling past each other, yelling at each other. We’re actually seeking to understand, looking for common ground.

This divide we’re seeing in the academy is a mirror of the divide we’re seeing across our country. My own view is that there’s a battle for these values in Western civilization — values of toleration, of humility, of the rule of law — and they are under attack from the left and often from the right on the political level, but also at the university level. If universities want to restore their place of confidence and trust in society, we need to be places that show these values most of all. If we don’t do this with our young people, they are not going to be educated in ways [that will help them] go out there to change their world and make it better. They’ll go out there as warriors to fight the same old battles in the same old ways. And that’s not what we’re after in our free society.

TH: Even from a practical point of view, the essayist Komi Frey, who’s also been on this podcast, talks about the law profession. This is a stat I’m going to read: “As of 2024, nearly half of all federal judges and more than half of federal appellate judges were appointed by Republican presidents.” The essay asks the question: How well are lawyers prepared to make their cases in front of these judges? What about ideologically diverse jurors? I mean, it has a practical application as well.

JT: That’s a great point. A jury of your peers should have people who are not just lined up on one set of issues that might be at play in the case. Komi’s article — that’s one of the great chapters in the book also — is about this particular case about law. If you go to law school and all your professors are on, let’s say, the ideological left, you have never really met an intelligent person who thinks about originalism and the way the current Supreme Court majority reads cases, how are you going to understand what they are about? Again, taking John Stuart Mill’s language, if you know only your own side of the case, you know little of that. That’s true in this example, in a legal case most especially.

Another thing that’s mentioned in that essay is that there have been more cancellations at law schools and of law professors than any other profession. There was a famous case at Stanford two years ago where a judge — a district court judge, a high-ranking, important, well-educated, esteemed person — was shouted down by a group of Stanford law students, including, unfortunately, some administrators who were involved in supporting that shutdown. That’s the kind of thing we just simply cannot have in a free society, a free democratic society, certainly not at a place like Stanford, but nowhere at all.

We should be aspiring at universities to live up to the ideals and the trust that’s placed in us by our societies. And if we don’t live up to that trust, we shouldn’t be surprised when administrators or lawyers or legislators come in, or executives come in, with sledgehammers to fix the job for us. And that’s where we’re seeing around the country in a lot of ways — outside attacks that are blunt-force changes because it seemed like no change was coming. That’s part of the dilemma we’re in now.

TH: I went to see Nadine Strossen speak, the former head of the ACLU. She has an essay in your book. She’s been on this podcast. I’m a big fan of hers. I went to see her speak at a Heterodox Academy event at the University of Toronto. One professor in attendance asked her what we should do when some people are intent on “poisoning the discourse by deliberately attempting to widen the Overton window.” This professor seemed like a lovely man. But I was surprised to hear arguments I’ve made publicly cast in that kind of a light. I hadn’t thought about it, that someone could see [it that way]. This assumption that some of us would want more views for profoundly bad-faith reasons. Yet this person is at a free speech event, so clearly has curiosity. I don’t know how you overcome that argument.

JT: Yeah, it’s a really important one. The Overton window is that range of views that is considered alive to be discussed within a society. People are always thinking about shifting the Overton window one direction or the other. But it’s a window, so it’s a wide space in which we have our political conversations. I wasn’t at that event, and I don’t know what was in that person’s mind. But I’ve heard similar things. People say, “Well, if you want viewpoint diversity, that must mean you think that any view should be discussable on an equal footing with any other view. A Holocaust denier should be allowed to speak at these things and be taken very seriously, as much as a person that makes a more narrow claim about some historical incident. Or that the earth is flat and the moon is a cube, or whatever it might be — that’s what it leads to.”

We don’t think that. At Heterodox Academy, we think the university does seek truth. It does aim at truth, generally speaking. There are activist elements, obviously, that we push against. But we do search for truth. That means that we want to be able to have enough confidence in our methods, enough confidence in our arguments, enough confidence in evidence, enough confidence in the whole idea of science, that we can afford to have someone make a claim like the earth is flat and the moon is a cube or the Holocaust never happened. And then we just explain to them: “That’s just not a plausible view, for these reasons.” Sometimes those views need to be expressed so that they’re not just out there beneath the surface. They can be expressed and then decisively refuted. And then, we can have a conversation about why someone is saying them and why these kinds of conspiracy theories, for example, keep hatching up around some groups in particular.

People say the best disinfectant is fresh air and sunlight, and we think that’s true. But we also think that it’s not just a disinfectant — it’s also that sunlight and fresh air is a catalyst to growth. It’s a way for us to understand our views better, understand why other people think differently. How do we find the means and the arguments to reach them, to reach people who don’t see the world the way we do, to try to move forward together in a democracy towards a richer understanding about what justice is, what beauty is, what good is, what truth is?

People say the best disinfectant is fresh air and sunlight, and we think that’s true. But we also think that it’s not just a disinfectant — it’s also that sunlight and fresh air is a catalyst to growth. It’s a way for us to understand our views better, understand why other people think differently. How do we find the means and the arguments to reach them, to reach people who don’t see the world the way we do, to try to move forward together in a democracy towards a richer understanding about what justice is, what beauty is, what good is, what truth is?

Those are collective enterprises. If we’re doing it from a warfare perspective, then we’re not going to move forward. So, it’s sad for me to hear you say that person... I like the charitable way you put it, that the person was at this event, therefore he or she had curiosity — I think it was a word you used. I’m happy to hear that. But it’s a symptom, I’m afraid, of people misunderstanding what discourse needs to be in a free society.

TH: I wanted to also touch on Yascha Mounk’s essay in this book — absolutely fascinating, also published at Persuasion. I’ll just summarize it for listeners. It’s about this paradox between infinite voices and narrow minds. He writes that 2025 is a strange time — well, 2026 now — to worry about viewpoint diversity, since we all have, in the palm of our hands, access to more views than ever before. And yet this coincides with this great homogeneity of thought in key spheres of civil society. That the range of thought is very narrow and often self-imposed. So many of us are censoring ourselves, too. He has a term for what’s going on. He says it’s “the Brooklynization of the bourgeoisie,” and he contends that our elites have switched sides from the right to the left. Talk to us about the significance of his formulation here.

JT: He’s talking about one of the great macro trends in American political life. That’s that over the past 30, 35 years — it used to be the case that the majority of the Republican party were college educated and the majority of the Democratic party were not college educated. That’s flipped now. So, the majority of the Democrats are college educated or graduates, and that’s not the case among the majority of Republicans. I was a political scientist at Brown for many years before I took this job. That’s a sea change that political scientists talk about a lot.

What he means is that there’s been this big shift now where the intelligentsia are no longer speaking for, or are part of, the working class that they claim to be representing. That opens up interesting schisms as part of the fractured moment we’re in now, where people’s allegiances to ideals are not clearly connected to parties in the way they used to be. There’s been an alignment that’s very complex and still unfolding, as we’re all well aware and watching.

That Brooklynization, which is a great phrase from Yascha, picks up the academic view of that — the academic view that it’s happening in the academy, but also more broadly across our society. It shows what I was trying to say before. That’s that the university, in some ways, is a microcosm for the broader struggles in Western civilization — struggles for these ideals of toleration, free expression, the idea that we can make progress together by working from our differences to produce something that’s positive-sum. Those political ideas of a free democratic society are under attack from the left and the right. We see the university as a very intensified domain of conflict for these values.

A few years ago, the main attacks on freedom at universities were from the left — just two years ago, really. Now we’re seeing some criticisms from the right, people having viewpoints suppressed, sometimes dramatically, under threats of funding. At HXA, we think we have to fight through those ideological struggles to get to higher ground. Restoring universities to the idea of being inclusive, but inclusive in ways that really are demanding and exacting. You want to have diversity on campus not just because it looks good, but because it brings new ideas to bear — ideas that can be discussed. Too often on campuses, there’s Balkanization. People are living in their own bubbles and their own groups. They’re not interacting with each other. We don’t see Palestinian students and Israeli students sitting down very often to have serious discussions about the Middle East, looking for fresh ways to understand the conflict, looking for fresh possible solutions. Instead, we see attacks and counterattacks. So we want to move — as Yascha would say — towards a healthier civil society. Universities, in my view, are one of the central sites where that needs to happen.

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TH: There is a wonderful essay from Danielle Allen here and she talks about the idea of the confident pluralist. This is an idea that comes out throughout the collection. I want to read a quote from her: “During my youth, in one remarkable year, 1992, my aunt was on the ballot in California’s Bay Area for the far-left Peace and Freedom Party, while my father was running for the U.S. Senate from Southern California as a Reagan Republican.” She talks about this model, stressing a commitment to human dignity, and then applies that model to an email exchange with a troll that had a really surprising outcome.

JT: Yeah, she’s a pluralist. Danielle is talking about the idea that there are a variety of worldviews that are worth taking seriously that are not all compatible with each other. Because there are different views about what pluralism is in the world, what it means to have diverse viewpoints. Her idea is that it can be the case that our moral universe is so complicated that more than one view can be true at the same time. It’s a hard thing to get our heads around. Usually we think either there’s one truth or there’s another truth. But there could be multiple truths that are simultaneously objectively right, but don’t always fit together in a life very well.

She also refers to some of the Greek origins of that idea — that sometimes there’s tragedy built into the very fabric of the universe. And there’s no simple way to pass through this life, and the dilemmas each of us faces in our lives, without any kind of moral loss. There actually will be moral loss. That Greek idea of individual life being that way very often, Danielle takes to the social level and thinks that socially that’s also the case. There are times when society faces trade-offs between different kinds of values, and there’s no real way to avoid that.

The idea of a confident pluralist is to say that it’s not that we’re... Eboo Patel has an essay in this book also, where he talks about pluralism, and Danielle and he do a lot of work on that same theme. His idea is that when we come together in a great society — a great, diverse, free democratic society — it’s not really a melting pot. It’s really something more like a potluck dinner. It should be that we bring our dish, we bring our way of being in the world. It’s our dish and it’s our way of being in the world. And we share that with others. We don’t give it up. We don’t become all the same. We don’t just disappear into some new melted-down thing. We are richer, have a better time, a better meal, in part because you’re still going to remain you and I’m still going to remain me, but we’re going to be set up in such a way and have enough trust in our society that we can lean out to one another and share our dishes with each other.

Danielle’s piece and Eboo’s piece, they go together really nicely in that way, I think. And they describe not so much the university — though universities, again, are always a good example of this — but a description of a way of being in the world in a diverse society that is worth calling attention to, worth reminding our fellow citizens of. It can be an inspiring way to think about politics in the next election, for example. Are we going to go on and on with being very one-sided, all in or all out? Or is there a possibility of moving towards a more pluralist approach to democracy?

TH: Danielle Allen, when she gets a vitriolic message online, responds to every message like that, “Thank you for your kind note.” In this one exchange, this person completely transformed how they were and said, “Thank you for replying. I hadn’t thought about this,” and ended up wishing her a happy birthday. I mean, it’s a totally different way of approaching it.

JT: That’s right. That’s a fantastic example. I believe it shows a certain kind of character, or reveals a certain kind of character on Danielle’s part in particular — but it’s meant as a model for all of us. What does it mean when you come under attack, where a person just misunderstands you and seems to be wilfully doing that? How do we respond to that?

It’s not the case that if we do our best to be open-minded and to be thoughtful about things, that we’re always going to encounter people who immediately flip the switch and be like that too. But it’s still worth being that way. Being a good citizen is a long-term project that’s not going to come without its bruises and its slaps in the face that you didn’t want to receive. But if one has the confidence to be a pluralist in the way she describes, then we can weather those storms, and we can go on and we recognize that people aren’t perfect, that humility applies to ourselves as well as to people that we want to see in others. And we go on to make a better, more democratic society that way.

As you know, the book has these three sections. The first section is essays on the university. That’s the main thrust of the book. But there’s also those sections you mentioned about civil society — Yascha’s essay, Danielle’s essay, Eboo’s essay. There’s also some pieces on literature and the range of literature and the creative arts. Where so often in recent years there’s been a one-sidedness in the way narratives are put out, that people are able to publish or not publish based on whether they support certain moral narratives or don’t support other moral narratives. And that the creative life of our society — on television, in movies, in novels — is diminished in many ways when that happens. So, we want viewpoint diversity at universities, which is the core, but also in our democracy. And also in our leisure as well.

TH: Yeah, that’s something we’ve covered on this show a fair bit — just how boring literature has gotten.

JT: It’s predictable, right? I used to say to my family sometimes when we watch movies, “I don’t want to have someone teach me moral things about myself that I don’t believe again, because I know where they’re going within five minutes.” Great literature and great film and great plays are not like that. They give you the opportunity to grow up because they show some of those Greek tensions. They show that sometimes that there are going to be dilemmas we face in the real world where there’s no simple answer, and there’s always going to be some... there will be some moral remainder, some moral loss, no matter what we do.

Being aware of that makes you a wiser person and makes you a more thoughtful neighbour, a better parent, I think. Not perfect by any means, on any of those dimensions. But it means you might be a little more thoughtful about some of those things and be more aware that some of the struggles our children are facing are struggles that are not easily resolvable. That’s part of what it means to be a human being, is to live with some of that pain and live with some of that uncertainty.

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TH: So much of this relates so much to journalism. We’ve seen that ideological narrowing in journalism as well, but also a concerning lack of exposure to other views. Especially among the younger generation, [there] may not be any contact at all with conservative viewpoints. This idea that there are also many views on a topic is, I think, also an important one to stress to the next generation. I just want to close with a quote from Nafees Alam. He says, “In a world that often rewards ideological purity and punishes nuance, this kind of courage is increasingly rare” — he’s talking about the courage to be a pluralist here — “but it’s also increasingly necessary. The challenges we face, from climate change to inequality to technological disruption, require solutions that integrate insights from multiple perspectives. They require people who can work across differences, build unlikely coalitions, and find innovative approaches that transcend traditional divisions.” To close, John, let’s talk about the vision for the future going forward.

JT: Yeah, I love that passage in his article. I would say that I taught at Brown for many years. I would talk with my Brown students about leadership. What does that mean for a young person, a 20-year-old, who aspires to be a leader in the world? What we often talked about was there are two ways to think about leadership, broadly speaking. Leadership could be a matter of rallying the troops around some pre-existing cause and then going out there to fight the battle, where the terms of the battle and the goals and the good guys and the bad guys are already identified when the battle begins. That’s an idea of leadership that’s very common. It’s been a familiar part of human experience in every democracy.

But there’s another idea of leadership that requires more courage. And that’s where leadership is something like seeking to build bridges where chasms exist. It’s not just rallying the existing troops to existing ideas that have already been set antecedently. But rather it’s a question of thinking to yourself: What other coalitions are possible? Who else is out there in this society with me, who I don’t know?

But if you want to build a bridge where a chasm exists, you actually need to go to the other side and scout out the ground for yourself. You need to know what they actually think over there — sympathetically, thoughtfully, with humility. So you can think to yourself, “If I’m going to build a bridge, I know how to put foundations down there to moral beliefs that they actually have, that are true and solid and enduring, that will allow us to build something that will connect us to each other.”

That idea about the courage that Nafees talks about — that’s the courage to aim higher. It’s the courage to aim higher than just simply rallying the pre-existing team against the other team that’s temporarily weak, to try to build a whole new kind of coalition, a coalition of aspiration. Where we actually, in a democracy, work together to build things. Not just one team taking their turn to win, their turn to lose — but people who are citizens first, who are committed to interacting with each other and learning from each other, seeing the world in new ways, building solutions the previous generation did not foresee, and with a good spirit trying to make that happen.

That’s an ideal for a free and democratic society. It’s an ideal that I think the U.S. currently is in great need of. And HXA, and many other groups that are working in this space, are trying to make that vision a reality.