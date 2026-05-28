You wouldn’t think that a woman declaring that she is into men would a subversive act — but at some point during recent years, this became the case in certain circles. Particularly online feminist circles. My guest on the program this week has written a new book on female heterosexuality and she says it’s time we acknowledge that the vast majority of women are, in fact, straight.

Phoebe Maltz Bovy is a Toronto cultural critic. She is the opinion editor for The Canadian Jewish News and co-host of the Feminine Chaos podcast. Her new book is The Last Straight Woman — On Desiring Men.

This is an edited transcript for paid subscribers. You can listen to the interview here.

TH: It’s nice to have you back on the show. Your new book is The Last Straight Woman. It is out now. You had asked me to blurb this book and I was very happy to do so. It is a fascinating work, but people should also know it’s very funny. You’ve been writing about the topic of female heterosexuality for years now. You were very much ahead of the curve — years before the topic of heteropessimism blew up. I want to start today with a quote from the book: “There is also a sense in some quarters that straight woman is a bit ick as an identity. That it sounds reactionary or conventional, that it comes across as staid or unadventurous, prudish.” Later you write, “Straight women have internalized the idea that straight womanhood is a bit ridiculous.” Can you unpack that for us?

PMB: If you look at what it means to be a straight woman in the abstract, you would think it just means you’re a woman and you’re attracted to men — and exclusively attracted to men, because bi women are also attracted to men. But you’d think straight women, those are the ones who like men. But the image of straight women in the culture encompasses not just women who are attracted to men, but it’s also the name that we have for a woman who is doing what’s expected of her in society. She has a husband, or wants a husband. She has the white wedding dress, whatever. It’s about being conventional. It’s not that that’s not a part of the human experience, including for straight women, but I think what gets lost is that essential woman-desiring-men quality, which cuts across people in different subcultures, different libido levels, and things like that. I wanted to pare it down to what it actually is. And also to address this widespread phenomenon — although there is no Gallup polling on this, people are like, “How common is this?” and I can’t exactly say — of straight women who are embarrassed about this fact about themselves. Specifically the kind of straight woman who will say, “Unfortunately, I’m straight.” You also do get women who identify as something else but mainly live as if they are straight. But for the most part, what you’re talking about is straight women who are cringing about it.

TH: For new listeners to the podcast, we talked about this last time you were on the show. But give us a bit of a sense of the idea of heteropessimism — where it originated and its evolution to now.

PMB: That term itself is not my coinage, unfortunately, because it is a quippy one. It’s from, I believe his name is Asa Seresin. It was in The New Inquiry in 2019. The reason I’m stumbling a little is the piece is authored by a lesbian who now is a trans man. It’s about being a lesbian; you read it now and you see he/him so I’m just trying to explain the backstory. But anyway, that term [heteropessimism] is about straight women who hate men, who hate the fact that they are straight, who complain about it, but don’t do anything about it. I mean, heteropessimism can be about straight men who are basically misogynistic. But misogynistic straight men are not a new phenomenon and didn’t really need their own coinage. It’s mainly something used to refer to women.

That essay was saying the future might just be queer and that might solve it, but what are you going to do in the meantime? There’s some line in that essay like that. The New Inquiry — I’ve written for it in the past — is a pretty obscure academic-adjacent publication. What happened since 2019 is this really blew up and became this whole phenomenon of things like a sweater in Target that says “Dump Him.” Valentine’s Day merch that’s all about “You don’t need a man.” [It was] aimed at straight women — not really aimed at women who aren’t interested in men to begin with. It’s basically just negativity towards one’s own straightness, heteropessimism.

TH: So, we’ve gone from lesbian women, or queer people, writing about heterosexuality in a derogatory way to us straight women internalizing that. That is quite the leap, actually. There are some currents here that we should explore, to give people more context. Your first chapter is titled Sex After Trump. There was a feeling during #MeToo that men were inherently dangerous. I remember a Louis CK bit about women saying yes to a date being insanely courageous because men were the number one threat to women. I remember when I was still single, getting ready to go on a date and thinking about that — essentially Louis CK saying that the most dangerous place for me as a woman was out on a date with a man.

PMB: And this was before his cancellation, right?

TH: This was before his cancellation. Talk about that line of thinking and how it plays into your overall — I want to say thesis, but it’s not a thesis so much as it is an exploration.

PMB: Sure, absolutely. To be a straight woman, what I’m trying to say is it’s about who you, the woman, are interested in. It’s not about horrible things happening to you — not that horrible things don’t happen to everybody, including straight women. It’s also not about being perceived as very beautiful or not very beautiful by men. It’s about who you, the woman, are interested in. That’s the root of it.

What happened with #MeToo and then, in different ways, with the pandemic lockdowns, which I get at later in the book, was basically heteropessimism in different forms. With #MeToo, it became very much this feminism of, “It’s always terrible to deal with men. They are always trying to have sex with you. They are always not taking no for an answer. That’s just all they do. They’re just persistent, constantly. That is the experience of being a woman. To be a woman is to face this nonstop onslaught of unwanted male attention.” Now, that is a part of the female experience. It exists in the world. Every time a woman talks to a man, though, he is not trying to sleep with her. Every time a woman steps outside, there is not a mob of men trying to seduce her. I think what happened with #MeToo is certain things in the world that are real and had been under-discussed got discussed as what it is to be a woman. I think what was dangerous there is it erased a bunch of other things that are part of the female experience, namely liking a man who doesn’t like you back.

Beauty standards used to be a big part of feminist conversation: “Oh, it sucks that men are always noticing these other women, and why aren’t they looking at me?” I think what happened with #MeToo is it started to seem like you weren’t reading the room to bring that up. I’ve had conversations, both casually and even at times with interviewers, where it’s like, “But isn’t it really terrible to be a woman because of all these men who are such creeps?” That is a part of existence, but it’s not [everything]. You get this image of womanhood that is: You step outside and men are creeping on you. Sometimes that is just not true of all women at all times. Sometimes there are women who wish they were getting more attention than they were. That is something you should be allowed to say exists in the world too.

TH: You write that “men are discussed like they are a dangerous drug and what’s needed is the most effective harm reduction strategy.” [Laughs] Moving on to another strain of this, you have a chapter on Soap Dispenser Husbands. This explores another dominant theme in contemporary women’s writing, which is this ongoing complaint session about men not doing their fair share on the domestic front. You write that “these pieces have a way of leading people (‘people’ as in me) to confuse irritation at having to do the normal chores of adulthood with a righteous cause that could be overcome in a way other than suddenly waking up a gazillionaire.”

PMB: Yeah, I think that’s the strain that has impacted slightly older women. #MeToo was mainly a discourse to do with younger women and single women, about “will the man creep on you on a date?” What happened with the pandemic lockdowns — which were particularly a big deal in Toronto, where we live, because they lasted particularly long, but everywhere that had them — was you had a lot of women who saw themselves as, and were, career women out in the world, suddenly home with their kids 24/7 while their husbands continued having lives outside the home, even if they were technically working from home too sometimes. That was this real-world thing happening that explained this boom in the discourse about emotional labour, domesticity, and women having to do everything. I’m sure that in certain households a woman is doing everything and a man is doing nothing, and why this is being tolerated, I can’t say. But I think what happens is you get this almost Mad Libs template for what you’re supposed to be experiencing.

Where this gets deconstructed most brilliantly, I think, is in this essay by Emily Gould. She was not in her right mind at the time, as she herself admits. But she had basically done a GoFundMe to divorce her writer husband, Keith Gessen. She was going to divorce him because men are swine. Or whatever, some version of this. Then later — I don’t remember how many months later — she had a piece in The Cut basically saying that she’d read a lot of this heteropessimistic content about men being garbage, and husbands specifically being garbage, and had projected this onto her life. But then, when she thought about what had actually happened in her marriage, it had involved her drinking too much, spending too much. She’s very honest about herself. She realized, “No, this isn’t actually a template. We are real people.”

While the specific issues in Emily Gould’s life are not specific issues in my own, I could relate to this thing of, when I’m cooking dinner, thinking, “It’s so unfair. To be a woman is to cook dinner.” It’s like, no, my husband and I are just constantly doing chores and that’s how it is because we have little kids. I think there’s something to be gained from not trying to throw a gender discourse onto everything in your daily life.

TH: I’m so glad that you brought up that Gould essay. I know that you and your co-host on the Feminine Chaos podcast have talked about the divorce memoir phenomenon. I have written about it as well. I found Emily Gould’s essay such an incredible intervention into that conversation. It was so human. But as we’re talking about all these different strains where this heteropessimism manifests, we have seen this strain of championing divorce. We’ve seen a divorce album from Adele, a divorce standup special from Ali Wong, countless divorce novels, so many essays we couldn’t count. What do you read as that phenomenon really being about?

PMB: I think there’s this fantasy that exists in the culture — I don’t know how much it exists in actual women’s minds, that’s harder to say — that the problem is having a male partner, and that that’s something women don’t really want but have been peer-pressured or socially coerced into thinking we should want.

You get this also in a different way in the Lindy West memoir, where she does actually stay in her marriage but abandons the idea of it being monogamous and is very generous with her husband about that. You also get this gesturing at, “Wouldn’t it be better if all the mothers just lived together in a mommune? Wouldn’t it be better if women prioritized female friendship over male partners?” Like, “Who needs men because your real relationships are the ones you have with other women?” I think this is an interesting idea on paper, but I think the reality is, for straight women — I can’t speak for all, but very often — we are going to prefer spending time with a male partner because that’s how sexual orientation can work. You find somebody of the sex and gender you are attracted to and it’s not that they are the only person in your life, but you would rather be with your partner than be with a pack of girlfriends at all times. I think the divorce memoirs fit into that, with this idea that the other side — where you’ve transcended the need for a man — is enlightenment.

I’m not a social conservative. I think divorce should be legal, continue to be legal. There are certainly cases where it makes sense to happen. But I don’t think it’s an inherently enlightened thing. I think it’s just, “If it has to happen, it should happen.”

TH: What we’re talking about now is what you call this Ban Men feminism. For people who are not particularly online, this is an actual discourse. It’s quite prevalent. You have many examples in the book of this. You have been arguing — we’re talking about this idea of straight women abandoning heterosexuality — for years that this is not a feminist solution. There are ideas underlying it, two of which I want to unpack. The first is that all women are inherently sexually fluid. You wrote about this on your Substack recently. The second is this fantasy that all women’s spaces are somehow more just or more democratic. You went to an all-girls school, you know that’s not the case. I know that’s not the case. Let’s talk about both of those ideas.