There can be no doubt that we are living through politically charged times — and this is especially true at North American universities. My guest on the program this week has spent the past decade making a documentary about unrest on campus. She says many faculty and students are now afraid to debate the big issues of our time, and she worries that we are losing the ability to speak across differences.

Ric Esther Bienstock is an Emmy Award-winning Canadian filmmaker. Her new two-part documentary, Speechless, is available for streaming now on CBC Gem.

This is an edited transcript for paid subscribers. You can listen to the interview here.

TH: It’s nice to have you on the show. You are one of the country’s most celebrated investigative documentarians. You’ve covered Ebola and sex trafficking. You have won Emmys. You have an Order of Canada. I was really pleased to be invited to a private screening of your two-part documentary Speechless before it hit the airwaves on the CBC this week. It’s going to air on the BBC as well. I have to say, it is a remarkable work. You have tackled really difficult topics with thoughtfulness and nuance and balance — and no small amount of courage. I think there’s a real hunger for this conversation in the country. I was struck at the screening. We were there for four and a half hours and your onstage Q&A was very hard to wind down. None of us wanted to leave.

REB: I was thrilled to see that. One of the reasons we ended up doing a private screening — which was very challenging because the film is so long — was because I wanted to thank some of the people who worked on it, bring in some media, people who are interested in this topic, and see it on the big screen. Because usually these things live on TV, but also on people’s iPhones and iPads.

I will say it’s been a very long journey. I started trying to make this film in ... I always say 2017, but it was actually earlier. Because I started thinking about it in 2015 when reading an article called “The Coddling of the American Mind” in The Atlantic, which was subsequently made into a book. It talked about students not wanting to engage with ideas that offend them. It was really the first inklings of safe spaces and microaggressions and all of these things that I think most of us are very familiar with now. But then it was really new. Over time, the world just kept changing and I had to keep filming and filming and filming.

I think it is one of the big issues of our time. I mean, there’s lots going on in the world, but people speaking across differences — it’s really tough now.

TH: Obviously I agree with you on that. I do want to just say kudos to the CBC for doing this. I’ve been very critical of the CBC in the past, but I do want to give them kudos for this — and to Jennifer Dettman in particular, the head of Unscripted. I do think it’s a bold move. I’m glad they’ve done it. I’m sure many people are wondering: How hard was this to get funded?

REB: It was very hard to get funded. I don’t want to go super inside baseball for funding, but typically you make some pre-sales, which means you pitch to a broadcaster and they agree to license it and they make a commitment to how much they’re going to spend. So CBC came in, but I’ve done a lot of stuff with the CBC. The last project I did with them was called Enslaved. It was a six-part series on the transatlantic slave trade with Samuel L. Jackson. So, it was quite high-profile. And I think there’s a certain level of trust. Also, I played on the fact that you have an obligation to support me. But they were really great and I am really grateful that they put it on because it was really important to me that this project in particular landed on public television or mainstream media. I didn’t want it on Fox. Not that Canada has a Fox. But I just wanted it to be something that everybody would have access to and then maybe watch. Same with the BBC. It’s not your typical programming.

Back to funding. It was just very, very tough. It was very tough to pitch. Normally I would have pre-sold to a broadcaster in the States. But at the time — we’re talking 2017, 18 — no one would touch it because it was like, “Why are you going after the left? It’s right-wing dog whistles.” I kept saying, “I’m not going after the left. I am left.” This is a phenomenon that is happening and people weren’t believing that it was really happening. But the worst part, and I’ll say this, is that there’s a few funds in Canada. One is Rogers has a fund and they came in and were really supportive, but the two big funds are the Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada. I applied multiple times because you can apply one year and then wait a year. It took me so long to get this made, I was able to try again. I never was able to get through their juries. It’s hard to really complain because lots of films don’t get through their juries. It sounds like sour grapes. It’s very competitive and there’s lots of great filmmakers in Canada. I just felt that I’m a veteran filmmaker. It’s on a really difficult topic, but it’s a topic that’s in the zeitgeist. And I know from some of the notes that I got, that it was just the subject matter. That was really exactly what the film is about, that if you graduate people who have a point of view, who aren’t willing to even have the discussion, then we’re going to have a monoculture in the creative industries and in the journalism industry.

I’m not saying let’s be conservative. I don’t consider myself conservative. I’m saying, be open to talking about different ideas. And at the end of the day, in the film I tried to do that. It’s not completely unbiased, but my plan was to show you what’s happening on campus for real and to get you inside some of these stories.

TH: Let’s dive into some of these stories. You start at Evergreen College. This is back in 2017. There was a huge campus uprising around a professor there, Bret Weinstein. Give us a little bit of a sketch of what that controversy was about and what you observed while you were on campus.