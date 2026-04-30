What does it mean to be a man? My guest on the program this week has published a book that examines that very question. It is part memoir, part meditation on masculinity, and part detective story — as he unearths the secret life of his charismatic alpha male father and forges a new version of manhood, putting himself and his family back together on the page.

Tom Junod is an award-winning American journalist and a senior writer for ESPN. The film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is based on an article that he wrote for Esquire. Tom’s new memoir is In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man.

This is an edited transcript for paid subscribers. You can listen to the interview here.

TH: It’s nice to have you on. It’s a remarkable book. A memoir of your family, but also a kind of detective story. It is a meditation on masculinity and the fraught father-son relationship. It is a work of journalism. You have written about many things throughout your career, including famously Mr. Rogers, made into the movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. You wrote in the acknowledgements section that you had been preparing to write this book your whole life, but began trying to uncover the truth about your father in 2015. When did you know that you were going to write this as a book?

TJ: I really do believe that there was a point when I was, I don’t know, 10 years old, when my father was exerting his power and dominance in some way in the house. I said to myself, “You may be able to tell me what to say, but you’ll never be able to tell me how to think.” I think that the book in some ways began with that sentiment — that I had a life and a way of looking at him that was independent of him, even though my life consisted of him trying to influence me in as many ways as he possibly could. That said, I actually began to do the book as a book in 2015 when my brother had lunch with a person that we knew from my father’s business, which was the handbag business. [My brother] asked me, “Did you know that Muntu had an 11-year affair with dad?” I said, “Yes, of course I did.” He said, “Why didn’t you tell me?”

“Because I didn’t know.” He says, “Well, did you know or did you not know?” I think it was with that unanswerable question that I began the book because I really decided to answer it. What did I know — and what do I know even now?

TH: The mystery that you’re working towards solving here is about who your father was and why he was the way he was. For listeners, he was charismatic, magnetic, a huge personality. He had a fairly glamorous life — even contact with the celebrities of his day. You write in the book that the central presumption of his life was that he knew the secret of being a man. Can you unpack that for us?

TJ: I mean, he would say as much. He would say, “Listen.” He had a very specific way of speaking, everything that he said had a certain cadence for maximum effect. His diction, even though he was from Brooklyn, was perfect. So he would say, “Listen to me, my son, learn my secrets.” What he meant were his tips for being a man, his ideas for being a man. He had maxims for everything from how to wear cufflinks to how to keep your body clean — in this case, your navel clean, so it wouldn’t offend women — to a firm handshake and looking men in the eye. These were all things that he drummed into me from a time when I was really young, but those weren’t the only kinds of secrets that he had. He also had the other kinds of secrets.

There were the secrets that I was supposed to learn and there were the secrets that I was supposed never to talk about. This book combines both kinds of secrets.

TH: There’s a passage where you write, “He was a scrupulously superficial man believing so fervently in the magic of surfaces that his fervour almost passed for profundity, and he was able to wear his soul literally on his sleeve like cufflinks.” What a passage.

TJ: That is true. For all of my father’s flaws — and for all of the bad luck that dogged him at the end of his life and prevented him from being anything but an old guy who had run out of all his money — I always saw a kind of grandeur in my dad. Not because he was able to get so much, but because he wanted so much.

TH: Say more about that.

TJ: Even toward the end of his life, he would say, “Just wait until I win the lottery. Then I’ll show you how to live.” That’s what he presumed, that he somehow knew the secret of things if he could only get there. He didn’t. My father made a tremendous amount of money in his career. He always came home from clubs in New York with sightings of celebrities who assumed that he was one of them, that treated him as though he were on equal standing with them. But it didn’t work out for him. Yet that presumption, the daily grandeur of his life, the drama of his life — no matter what he did … He would go into the ocean and say, “Look at this water. It’s so clean you can drink it.” He would scoop up handfuls of water and actually put it into his mouth.

I believed when I was a kid that my father could drink the ocean. He just had that outsized quality that was sort of tragic, sort of comic, but also sort of ennobling in the same way.

TH: For listeners, the book is so artfully written. It is riveting. I don’t want to ruin any of the surprises or plot twists because there’s a real journey of uncovering, of discovery, for people to go on. But without revealing too much, I’d like you to take us back to the 1930s, to a scandal in the tabloid newspapers that you unearthed. Tell us about that piece of history and what it meant to the quest that you went on.