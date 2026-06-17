Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley
Lean Out with Tara Henley
Tyler Dawson: Why Alberta Separatism is Back
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Tyler Dawson: Why Alberta Separatism is Back

My interview with the author and Globe and Mail editor
Tara Henley's avatar
Tara Henley
Jun 17, 2026

On October 19, citizens in the province of Alberta will vote on whether they want to proceed with a referendum on separating from the rest of Canada. My guest on the program today has written a new book about the history of these tensions — and why they have now come to a head.

Tyler Dawson is an opinion editor at The Globe and Mail. His new book is The Republic of Alberta: An Idea That Won’t Go Away.

Tyler Dawson is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.

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