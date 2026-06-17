Tyler Dawson: Why Alberta Separatism is Back

On October 19, citizens in the province of Alberta will vote on whether they want to proceed with a referendum on separating from the rest of Canada. My guest on the program today has written a new book about the history of these tensions — and why they have now come to a head.

Tyler Dawson is an opinion editor at The Globe and Mail. His new book is The Republic of Alberta: An Idea That Won’t Go Away.

Tyler Dawson is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.