Why Are Gen Z Girls Miserable? Freya India Explains

We know that young women are increasingly unhappy — with high rates of depression and anxiety — and my guest on the program today says there’s good reason for that. In her new book, she argues that girlhood has dramatically changed in the Internet era and that young women have been transformed from people into products.

Freya India is a British writer and commentator, and a staff writer at Jonathan Haidt’s newsletter After Babel. Her new book is GIRLS: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything.

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Freya India is my guest, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.