Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PJ Alexander's avatar
PJ Alexander
20h

Congratulations on your new book Tara! My thought on reading the Shauna Rae essay commentary was 'if you can't get on board with objectivity, what about curiousity? How do you get into journalism as a profession, and not be curious about what the world and the humans in it have to offer, that you don't already know or believe?' Anyhow I put that in the category of Monday-morning head-shakers, and did something more productive, which is pre-order your book and share the news with some friends :)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tara Henley
polistra's avatar
polistra
20h

Preordered from Wiley.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tara Henley
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tara Henley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture