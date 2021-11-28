About Lean Out

Lean Out is a current affairs newsletter for people who are fed up with the limited range of perspectives available in the mainstream media. At Lean Out, Canadian journalist Tara Henley highlights unorthodox writers and thinkers from around the world and across the political spectrum, exploring dissenting views in a weekly interview podcast and annotated transcript. In 2026, we are also offering a lighter column, Table Talk, on food and books and life.

Lean Out’s editorial ethos affirms open inquiry, curiosity, and respect.

Lean Out covers a diverse range of topics, from feminism and the status of the modern male, to the media, politics, comedy, free speech, the literary world, and the culture wars. Paid subscribers gain access to our full archives and can participate in our growing community via the comments section.

Lean Out is now in its fifth year, and its audience spans more than 150 countries and 7,000 cities. The newsletter has had more than 8 million views to date, and the podcast is rated in the top 1.5 percent of podcasts globally.

Our audience includes politicians, physicians, mechanics, social scientists, doormen, executives, filmmakers, comedians, animators, policy scholars, podcasters, farmers, lawyers, academics, musicians, veterans, novelists, teachers, pastors, and journalists.

Lean Out readers and listeners are people with radically different views and political affiliations. What unites all is a desire for free and open debate about the big issues of our age.

About Tara Henley

Tara Henley is a Canadian writer and podcaster, and the author of the instant national bestseller Lean Out: A Meditation on the Madness of Modern Life. Her work has appeared on CBC Radio and TV, and in newspapers, magazines, and online outlets across the country and around the world. In 2024, she wrote the Massey Essay on the state of the media, a partnership between the Literary Review of Canada and Massey College at the University of Toronto. A book-length version of that essay is due out with Polity Books in the UK in the spring of 2026, titled The Trust Spiral: Why Media Needs Objectivity. Henley is an active member of the Canadian journalism community and was recently called to testify at the House of Commons Heritage Committee as an expert witness.