Lean Out with Tara Henley
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Transcript: Tony Keller
An interview with the author and Globe and Mail columnist
19 hrs ago
•
Tara Henley
6
1
Tony Keller on How Canada Lost the Plot on Immigration
My interview with the author and Globe and Mail columnist
May 13
•
Tara Henley
22
5
4
47:46
Transcript: Freya India
My interview with the British writer and commentator
May 7
•
Tara Henley
10
3
2
Why Are Gen Z Girls Miserable? Freya India Explains
My interview with the British writer and commentator
May 6
•
Tara Henley
26
7
6
33:06
April 2026
Table Talk: Tea and Sympathy
A missing ingredient in modern life
Apr 30
•
Tara Henley
26
1
2
Transcript: Tom Junod
An interview with the award-winning American journalist and author
Apr 30
•
Tara Henley
9
1
Tom Junod: What Does It Mean to Be a Man?
My interview with the award-winning American journalist and author
Apr 29
•
Tara Henley
21
6
5
34:12
Transcript: John Tomasi
An interview with the president of Heterodox Academy
Apr 23
•
Tara Henley
16
2
1
John Tomasi on the Diversity We Don't Discuss
My interview with the president of Heterodox Academy
Apr 22
•
Tara Henley
27
2
5
37:23
Transcript: Ric Esther Bienstock
An interview with the Canadian documentary filmmaker
Apr 16
•
Tara Henley
8
1
1
Ric Esther Bienstock on Campus Culture Wars
My interview with the Canadian documentary filmmaker
Apr 16
•
Tara Henley
26
13
5
44:44
Table Talk: The Nature of Things
Habitats and humanity
Apr 12
•
Tara Henley
41
9
6
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