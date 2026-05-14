Lean Out with Tara Henley

Lean Out with Tara Henley

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April 2026

Table Talk: Tea and Sympathy
A missing ingredient in modern life
  Tara Henley
Transcript: Tom Junod
An interview with the award-winning American journalist and author
  Tara Henley
Tom Junod: What Does It Mean to Be a Man?
My interview with the award-winning American journalist and author
  Tara Henley
34:12
Transcript: John Tomasi
An interview with the president of Heterodox Academy
  Tara Henley
John Tomasi on the Diversity We Don't Discuss
My interview with the president of Heterodox Academy
  Tara Henley
37:23
Transcript: Ric Esther Bienstock
An interview with the Canadian documentary filmmaker
  Tara Henley
Ric Esther Bienstock on Campus Culture Wars
My interview with the Canadian documentary filmmaker
  Tara Henley
44:44
Table Talk: The Nature of Things
Habitats and humanity
  Tara Henley
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