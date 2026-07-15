Photo credit: Holly Doan

One of the themes of the Lean Out podcast is a crisis in confidence in the mainstream media. In a few weeks, my new book on this topic will be released in the United States and Canada. The Trust Spiral: Why the Media Needs Objectivity unpacks where we in the press have gone wrong — and what we need to do to regain the public’s trust. Cardus in Ottawa hosted me for an event on June 9, where I was joined onstage by a fellow Canadian journalist. I am happy to share a portion of our discussion today.

Stuart Thomson is a Canadian journalist and the Parliamentary bureau chief for The National Post.

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Stuart Thomson and I are in conversation, today on Lean Out. Transcript to come for paid subscribers.