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In the maelstrom that is modern life, we’ve lost any sense of seasonality. These days, the summer is as non-stop as any other time of the year and the long, sun-drenched days can come and go without any real rest or relaxation. But I remember a time in the not-too-distant past when July and August offered a welcome lull — a time to retreat, to recharge, to reinvent. To dream, even. The summer felt expansive, wondrous. I’m convinced that this annual reprieve was essential for maintaining sanity.

So this year, I’ve decided to bring back the slow summer.

It’s been a busy 2026 so far at Lean Out, during our fifth year in operation. The newsletter has surpassed eight million views and has been on the Substack bestseller list. The podcast, meanwhile, has just published its 256th episode. Not bad for a niche Canadian outlet dedicated to heterodox non-fiction current affairs books (and sometimes articles). That’s all down to you, Lean Out’s wonderful subscribers, and I can’t thank you enough for your support.

My latest book based on the work that I’ve been doing here — and on the 2024 Massey Essay — will be released in North America at the end of this month. (Pre-orders are helpful, should you be so inclined.) The Trust Spiral: Why the Media Needs Objectivity is already getting a great response and it has been especially gratifying to field interview requests from across the political spectrum. You can listen to a portion of my recent Ottawa book event, hosted by Cardus, on last week’s podcast.

Lean Out normally goes dark for three weeks in the summer, but this year we are taking an extended break as I promote my new book and then take a few weeks of much-needed time offline — hopefully in the wilds of British Columbia. All monthly payments have been paused as of today, and yearly subscriptions will be extended when we resume production in the fall.

As I slow down and reflect on the year so far — and mull over where Lean Out might go next — I’d love to hear from you on what is working and not working about this newsletter and podcast. Your feedback is most welcome.

In the meantime, my hope for all of you is that you are also able to unplug at least a bit this summer, rediscovering all of the things that make life most worth living, from nature and travel to food and family and friendship and community. And of course, good books!

I’ll be doing my best to recapture that same spirit of adventure and discovery, and will share it with you all when I return in the fall.